Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records

A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request for an administrative appeal to keep the National Archives from turning over records connected with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to a House committee investigating the incident. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- In a matter of two hours Monday night, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected a request by former President Donald Trump's lawyers for an administrative stay on an executive privilege ruling she has yet to make. Last week, Chutkan heard arguments on Trump's emergency request to keep the National Archives from turning over records requested by the House's Jan. 6 committee. The National Archives is expected to turn over the documents on Friday unless there is court intervention. Advertisement

While Chutkan said she would give an expedient response, Trump's attorney asked for the administrative stay Monday night, giving Trump a chance to appeal if she ruled against him.

"This case should be decided after thorough but expeditious consideration pursuant to America's judicial review process, both before this court and on appeal, not by a race against the clock," Trump attorney Jesse Binnall said in his request, according to Forbes.

Chutkan quickly rejected the request, calling it legally defective and premature.

Earlier this month, Trump's attorneys argued the National Archives records were covered by executive privilege, which allows presidents and former presidents under certain circumstances to keep records confidential and shields them from some congressional and judicial subpoenas.

Advertisement

The records, though, are based on the notion that revealing certain information or records would pose a threat to national security or impair the operations of the federal government.

Binnall threatened in his filing that he would take the matter to the federal appeals court if she has not ruled by Wednesday.

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo