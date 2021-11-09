Pfizer, BioNTech seek broader FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand its emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot to all individuals 18 years old and older.
The existing EUA for Pfizer booster shots applies only to individuals 65 years old and older; 18 years old and at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 due to existing medical conditions; or those whose jobs put them at a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. The FDA approved the booster shot to be given at least six months after the first two-dose regimen.