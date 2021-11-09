Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 8:47 PM

Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an investigation into Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he shared an animated video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday called for ethics and criminal investigations against Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he shared an animated video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden.

Pelosi wrote on Twitter that such threats of violence against lawmakers and the president "must not be tolerated" while calling on House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to join Democrats in supporting the investigations.

Advertisement

McCarthy "should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate," she wrote.

House Democratic policy and communications committee co-chairs Reps. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.; Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; and Joe Neguse, D-Colo., also issued a statement condemning the video and calling McCarthy to take action Tuesday.

RELATED Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others

"In any other job in America, if a coworker made a video killing another coworker, that person would be fired," they wrote. "Mr. McCarthy needs to decide whether he will finally stand with the American people on the side of law and order or he will continue to support violence and chaos."

Advertisement

The since-deleted video depicted Gosar, and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., as the protagonists of the Japanese anime series Attack on Titan in an altered version of the series' opening credits as they fly through the air and use swords fight giant "Titans" with Ocasio-Cortez and Biden's faces photoshopped on them.

The video also included real-life footage of border patrol officers rounding up migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border on horseback and migrants crossing the Rio Grande.

RELATED Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment

"Any anime fans out there?" Gosar wrote.

A Twitter spokesperson said Monday that a "public interest notice" had been placed on Gosar's tweet as it violated the company's policy against hateful conduct.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted she didn't expect Gosar to face any consequences, saying McCarthy "cheers him on with excuses."

RELATED Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta

Jessica Lycos, Gosar's digital director, issued a statement saying "everyone needs to relax."

Gosar also tweeted a meme depicting a crying man in glasses saying "You're [sic] cartoon anime scares me with your jet pack flying and light sabers" as a bearded blonde man replies "It's a cartoon. Relax."

This week in Washington

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks to the media during a press briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former Georgia senator, VA chief, Vietnam vet Max Cleland dies at 79
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Max Cleland, a one-term lawmaker who represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate years after he lost three limbs in an accident during the Vietnam War, died at his Atlanta home on Tuesday. He was 79.
CBO to release Build Back Better cost estimates piecemeal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CBO to release Build Back Better cost estimates piecemeal
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional Budget Office Director Philip Swagel said the office will release cost estimates for portions of the Build Back Better Act piece by piece but will release the full estimate "as soon as practicable.
Equity, accessibility top infrastructure priorities, Transportation Department says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Equity, accessibility top infrastructure priorities, Transportation Department says
Reconnecting communities divided by highway construction and reducing carbon emissions in low-income neighborhoods are high on the agenda.
Pfizer, BioNTech seek broader FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNTech seek broader FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand its emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot to all individuals 18 years old and older.
Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the $465 million a judge ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay for its role in the state's opioid crisis.
Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol subpoenaed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and nine other Trump administration officials.
Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen accused of homicide for killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., last year.
S&P 500 snaps eight-day winning streak, falls from record
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
S&P 500 snaps eight-day winning streak, falls from record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 fell from a record high, snapping an eight-day winning streak on Tuesday as markets receded from a record run.
Biden, Harris announce $17B plan for America's ports and waterways
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, Harris announce $17B plan for America's ports and waterways
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday a $17 billion plan for U.S. coastal ports, inland ports and waterways.
Infrastructure bill includes $15B to fix dangerous lead water pipes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Infrastructure bill includes $15B to fix dangerous lead water pipes
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The new infrastructure bill allocates $15 billion for lead pipe remediation. But no one knows exactly how many lead pipes deliver water to homes, schools and businesses throughout America -- or even where they all are.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement