Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an investigation into Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he shared an animated video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday called for ethics and criminal investigations against Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he shared an animated video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden. Pelosi wrote on Twitter that such threats of violence against lawmakers and the president "must not be tolerated" while calling on House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to join Democrats in supporting the investigations. Advertisement

McCarthy "should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate," she wrote.

House Democratic policy and communications committee co-chairs Reps. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.; Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; and Joe Neguse, D-Colo., also issued a statement condemning the video and calling McCarthy to take action Tuesday.

"In any other job in America, if a coworker made a video killing another coworker, that person would be fired," they wrote. "Mr. McCarthy needs to decide whether he will finally stand with the American people on the side of law and order or he will continue to support violence and chaos."

The since-deleted video depicted Gosar, and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., as the protagonists of the Japanese anime series Attack on Titan in an altered version of the series' opening credits as they fly through the air and use swords fight giant "Titans" with Ocasio-Cortez and Biden's faces photoshopped on them.

The video also included real-life footage of border patrol officers rounding up migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border on horseback and migrants crossing the Rio Grande.

"Any anime fans out there?" Gosar wrote.

A Twitter spokesperson said Monday that a "public interest notice" had been placed on Gosar's tweet as it violated the company's policy against hateful conduct.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted she didn't expect Gosar to face any consequences, saying McCarthy "cheers him on with excuses."

Jessica Lycos, Gosar's digital director, issued a statement saying "everyone needs to relax."

Gosar also tweeted a meme depicting a crying man in glasses saying "You're [sic] cartoon anime scares me with your jet pack flying and light sabers" as a bearded blonde man replies "It's a cartoon. Relax."

