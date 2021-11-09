Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Kyle Rittenhouse faces homicide charges for shooting and killing two protesters in 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Kenosha County, Wis., Sheriff's Department

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen accused of homicide for killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., last year. Prosecutors wrapped up their case after hearing testimony from Dr. Doug Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, NBC News reported. Kelley testified on the gunshot wounds that killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum on Aug. 25, 2020. Advertisement

Rittenhouse, 18, is accused of homicide for the deaths of the two men and attempted homicide for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, who testified Monday.

Kelley said Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum at close range multiple times, causing injuries to his groin, hand, thigh, head and back.

Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, asked Kelley if the injuries to Rosenbaum's hand indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse's AR-15-style rifle when he was shot.

"That makes sense," Kelley said, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Kelley said the gunshot wound to Rosenbaum's back occurred when he was falling forward, not walking away from Rittenhouse. The shots to the head and back were fired at a downward angle

Defense attorneys have said Rittenhouse shot the three men in self-defense and that Rosenbaum had been aggressive toward their client. Videos from the night showed Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse and yelling at him.

Kelley said Huber, meanwhile, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, causing blood loss and trauma to the heart and lungs. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that drone footage taken during the protests showed Huber striking Rittenhouse with a skateboard before the latter opened fire on him.

After prosecutors rested their case, Judge Bruce Schroeder granted the defense's motion to dismiss a curfew citation against Rittenhouse, CNN reported. Rittenhouse's attorneys said prosecutors didn't prove there was a curfew in place.

Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18; and failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government.