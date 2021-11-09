Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 6:19 PM

Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, eight others
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday subpoenaed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and nine other Trump administration officials. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed 10 former Trump administration officials Tuesday.

Among those subpoenaed were former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who the committee said made "multiple public statements" alleging voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and senior adviser Stephen Miller, who participated in efforts to encourage states to appoint alternate slates of electors in order to alter the outcomes of the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Others called on to provide information and testimony before the committee included Nicholas Luna, Trump's former personal assistant; Molly Michael, special assistant to the president and oval office operations coordinator; Benjamin Williamson, deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Christopher Liddell, former White House deputy chief of staff; John McEntee, former White House personnel director; Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence; Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant for legislative affairs to Trump; and Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

The committee said many of those subpoenaed either met with Trump on the day of the insurrection or spread information about allegations of election fraud.

Advertisement
RELATED Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records

"We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election," said committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

On Monday, the committee also subpoenaed six people associated with Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

Members of both groups were ordered to produce documents related to the investigation by Nov. 23 and to appear for depositions beginning on the final week of November through the middle of December.

RELATED 13 senior Trump officials violated Hatch Act, investigation finds

The two waves of subpoenas come after the House last month voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying his subpoena to testify before the committee.

Trump had instructed Bannon and other fellow aides -- former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel -- to defy subpoenas from the select committee, citing executive privilege.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the $465 million a judge ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay for its role in the state's opioid crisis.
Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors rest in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen accused of homicide for killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., last year.
S&P 500 snaps eight-day winning streak, falls from record
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
S&P 500 snaps eight-day winning streak, falls from record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 fell from a record high, snapping an eight-day winning streak on Tuesday as markets receded from a record run.
Biden, Harris announce $17B plan for America's ports and waterways
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Harris announce $17B plan for America's ports and waterways
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday a $17 billion plan for U.S. coastal ports, inland ports and waterways.
Infrastructure bill includes $15B to fix dangerous lead water pipes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Infrastructure bill includes $15B to fix dangerous lead water pipes
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The new infrastructure bill allocates $15 billion for lead pipe remediation. But no one knows exactly how many lead pipes deliver water to homes, schools and businesses throughout America -- or even where they all are.
13 senior Trump officials violated Hatch Act, investigation finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
13 senior Trump officials violated Hatch Act, investigation finds
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Thirteen senior Trump officials violated the Hatch Act, which prohibited them from campaigning for his reelection while on duty, federal investigators said in a report released Tuesday.
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday opened the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza to the public, allowing people to lay flowers for the first time in nearly 100 years.
Lyft to offer rides in fully self-driving vehicles in Las Vegas by 2023
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lyft to offer rides in fully self-driving vehicles in Las Vegas by 2023
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Autonomous vehicle technology company Motional announced on Tuesday that it will help offer fully driverless Lyft service within two years -- and they'll pick up their first U.S. passengers in Las Vegas.
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- In a matter of two hours Monday night, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected a request by former President Donald Trump's lawyers for an administrative stay to block the release of records.
Meat producers group vows to meet Paris Agreement climate goals in 2020s
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Meat producers group vows to meet Paris Agreement climate goals in 2020s
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The North American Meat Institute, a nonprofit industry trade group, announced on Tuesday that all of its members have committed to meeting emissions goals set out in the Paris climate agreement by the end of the 2020s.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Gov't attorneys: Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will save lives
Montana soldier becomes first female graduate of U.S. Army sniper course
Montana soldier becomes first female graduate of U.S. Army sniper course
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement