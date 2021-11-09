Biden, Harris announce $17B plan for America's ports and waterways

1/3

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday a $17 billion plan for U.S. coastal ports, inland ports and waterways. U.S. ports support more than 30 million jobs and approximately 26% of the nation's gross domestic product, according to the statement on the action plan from the White House. The report cited the figures from the 2021 Report Card for America's Infrastructure Report by the American Society of Civil Engineers, which warned outdated infrastructure could hurt the economy. Advertisement

"Recognizing the critical role American ports play in the global economy, President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal includes an unprecedented $17 billion to improve infrastructure at coastal ports, inland ports and waterways, and land ports of entry along the border," the statement said. "These resources will deliver near-term assistance and make long-term investments to strengthen supply chain resiliency. Along the way, these investments will create good paying jobs and help America outcompete China."

The action plan includes steps to address global supply chain challenges affecting commercial ports that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden-Harris administration outlined two immediate actions.

The first was allowing port authorities across the country the flexibility to redirect project cost savings toward tackling supply chain challenges.

The second was alleviating congestion at the Port of Savannah, Ga. The move includes a policy change that allows the state's port authority to reallocate more than $8 million to convert existing inland facilities into five pop-up container yards in both Georgia and North Carolina.

The administration also highlighted the launch of programs to modernize ports and marine highways with more than $240 million in grant funding in the next 45 days.

The administration will also prioritize key ports of entry for modernization and expansion, and open competition for the first found of port infrastructure grants in the coming months.

Along with the ports, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which the House passed Saturday, but Biden has yet to sign into law, includes $110 billion to repair roads, bridges and other transportation programs, which will help with additional freight plans, the statement noted.

The 2,702-page bill also includes funding to modernize public transit, airports, improve road safety, increase affordable access to broadband Internet, replace lead pipes with clean drinking water, tackle climate change, and increase access to jobs.