U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 10:31 PM

Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions

By Daniel Uria
Col. Gary Donovan, commander of the Tinker Air Force Base's 552nd Operations Group, was relieved of his duties after he was accused of ignoring safety protocols and fostering an unhealthy workplace culture. Photo by Greg L. Davis/U.S. Air Force/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Air Force has removed a colonel accused of ignoring safety protocols and fostering an unhealthy workplace culture from his post, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Col. Gary Donovan, commander of the Tinker Air Force Base's 552nd Operations Group in Oklahoma, was relieved Monday after he berated his airmen for not flying a training mission in dangerous conditions in July.

"We need the men and women of the 552nd Operation Group to foster a culture of dignity and respect. This means living by core values every day and empowering subordinate leaders to promote these values through teaching, coaching and mentorship," Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, commander of the 15th Air Force, said. "We need all airmen to embrace this mindset."

Col. Wayne Frost, the 552nd Air Control Wing's vice commander, has taken over Donovan's role.

Meanwhile, Donovan was moved to "do other responsibilities on the installation," 15th Air Force spokesman, Master Sgt. Andrew Satran, said.

The Air Force launched an investigation into Donovan after he tried to send E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircrews on an exercise they believed was unsafe.

The Airmen refused to take part in the exercise and spoke out against Donovan's conduct on social media.

Findings from the probe launched over the summer showed that Donovan failed to "promote a culture of safety by failing to adhere to operational risk management standards ... and local [risk management] procedures."

It also found that Donovan failed to "effectively lead his airmen" and did not create a "healthy command climate, which fosters good order and discipline, teamwork, cohesion and trust."

