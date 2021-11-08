Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 1:22 PM

Supreme Court hears religious discrimination case over 'state secrets'

By Rich Klein
Supreme Court hears religious discrimination case over 'state secrets'
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a religious discrimination case involving an FBI operation at a California mosque. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a high-profile religious discrimination case that could decide whether the government can withhold information in civil lawsuits by relying on "state secrets privilege."

The case --- Federal Bureau of Investigation vs. Fazaga -- stems from a series of events in 2006, when the FBI and the Orange County, Calif., Joint Terrorism Task Force conducted a yearlong counterterrorism operation at a mosque.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs are Yassir Fazaga, a former imam at the Orange County Islamic Foundation, Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser Abdel Rahim, members of the Islamic Center of Irvine. They allege the government and its agents illegally targeted members of the faith communities because of their Muslim religion and are urging the high court to allow their case to move forward

The case is on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which in 2019 reversed a 2012 district court decision that dismissed the case in which the federal government invoked the state secrets privilege.

RELATED Supreme Court docket shows growing role as arbiter of religious freedom

The three plaintiffs alleged religious discrimination, but the government has argued that those claims should be dismissed since they could result in divulging secret information that might endanger national security.

Advertisement

At issue is whether Section 1806(f) of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 displaces the state secrets privilege and authorizes a district court to resolve, in camera and ex parte, the merits of a lawsuit challenging the lawfulness of government surveillance by considering the privileged evidence.

In 2006, the Brennan Center for Justice implored Congress to stop what it called the abuse of state-secrets privilege used primarily during the administrations of President George W. Bush following the Sept. 11 attacks and President Barack Obama.

RELATED Christian boarding school: 'Invasive' background checks violate rights

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Seated, from left to right, are Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing, from left to right, are Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Feds arrest Russian analyst linked to 2016 'Steele Dossier' on Trump

Latest Headlines

Walmart tests driverless trucks to deliver groceries bought online
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Walmart tests driverless trucks to deliver groceries bought online
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Walmart announced on Monday that it's been making grocery deliveries with driverless trucks for months and the technology has proven to be safe and cost-effective.
Fed Board member Randal Quarles says he'll resign at end of 2021
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fed Board member Randal Quarles says he'll resign at end of 2021
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Randal Quarles, a member of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors who's been a target of congressional progressives, announced on Monday that he will step down at the end of 2021.
Astroworld survivor sues rapper Travis Scott, organizers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Astroworld survivor sues rapper Travis Scott, organizers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- At least one person who was injured during the Astroworld Festival in Houston -- where eight people were trampled to death -- has sued rapper Travis Scott and event organizers.
Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Regeneron announced on Monday that a late-stage clinical trial continues to show that its antiviral drug is effective and offers solid immunity against COVID-19.
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A number of colleges and universities issued alerts over the weekend after police said they received bomb threats, including three Ivy League campuses in the Northeast.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 border restrictions for vaccinated travelers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. lifts COVID-19 border restrictions for vaccinated travelers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- After nearly two years of strict border and travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government on Monday is lifting those restrictions for travelers from a long list of countries.
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A 23-month-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting on an Oakland interstate, the child's family said.
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- American Airlines will offer flight attendants who work during peak holiday travel times a premium of between 150% and 300% in the wake of mass cancelations last weekend in part due to staffing issues.
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintery conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week.
White House 'confident' private-sector vaccine mandate will be upheld
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House 'confident' private-sector vaccine mandate will be upheld
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy defended President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for private-sector employees as "necessary" adding they were "confident" it would be upheld.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Europe becomes COVID-19 epicenter again; world deaths down 5%
Europe becomes COVID-19 epicenter again; world deaths down 5%
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement