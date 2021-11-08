Supreme Court hears religious discrimination case over 'state secrets'

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a religious discrimination case involving an FBI operation at a California mosque. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a high-profile religious discrimination case that could decide whether the government can withhold information in civil lawsuits by relying on "state secrets privilege." The case --- Federal Bureau of Investigation vs. Fazaga -- stems from a series of events in 2006, when the FBI and the Orange County, Calif., Joint Terrorism Task Force conducted a yearlong counterterrorism operation at a mosque. Advertisement

The plaintiffs are Yassir Fazaga, a former imam at the Orange County Islamic Foundation, Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser Abdel Rahim, members of the Islamic Center of Irvine. They allege the government and its agents illegally targeted members of the faith communities because of their Muslim religion and are urging the high court to allow their case to move forward

The case is on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which in 2019 reversed a 2012 district court decision that dismissed the case in which the federal government invoked the state secrets privilege.

The three plaintiffs alleged religious discrimination, but the government has argued that those claims should be dismissed since they could result in divulging secret information that might endanger national security.

At issue is whether Section 1806(f) of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 displaces the state secrets privilege and authorizes a district court to resolve, in camera and ex parte, the merits of a lawsuit challenging the lawfulness of government surveillance by considering the privileged evidence.

In 2006, the Brennan Center for Justice implored Congress to stop what it called the abuse of state-secrets privilege used primarily during the administrations of President George W. Bush following the Sept. 11 attacks and President Barack Obama.

