Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 2:03 PM

Remington Firearms relocating HQ from New York to Georgia

By Don Jacobson
Remington Firearms relocating HQ from New York to Georgia
A Remington rifle and handgun were on display at Chuck's Firearms in Atlanta on February 13, 2018. RemArms LLC announced it is moving its headquarters from New York to Georgia. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gun manufacturer Remington Firearms announced Monday it will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York to Georgia with plans to build a $100 million manufacturing center in the state.

The arms maker, which owns some of the assets of the former Remington Outdoor Co., said it will build an advanced manufacturing operation and establish a "world-class research and development center" in LaGrange, Ga., located about 70 miles southwest of the state capital.

Advertisement

The company, officially known as RemArms LLC, is currently located in Ilion, N.Y.

"We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry," RemArms CEO Ken D'Arcy said in a statement.

RELATED Judge to decide if Sandy Hook families can delay Remington bankruptcy

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised the move by the nation's oldest arms maker, whose lines of shotguns and hunting rifles date back to 1816.

"I am a proud owner of some of Remington's first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State," he said in a release. "As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia's pro-business environment."

Advertisement

Kemp said the move will result in 856 new jobs created over a five-year period in Troup County, Ga.

RELATED Remington Arms files for bankruptcy

RemArms purchased several rifle brands from Remington Outdoor Co., which was broken up after its second bankruptcy filing last year in the wake of a lawsuit brought by families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The families argued that Remington had marketed its Bushmaster AR-15-style assault rifle in a way that inspired gunman Adam Lanza in his plot to attack the school. Twenty children and six adults died in the assault.

JPMorgan Chase and Franklin Advisors gained ownership of Remington after its first bankruptcy filing in 2018 while seven banks, including Bank of America, gave the company $193 million in loans. The private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management owned it before that.

RELATED Sandy Hook suit against gunmaker Remington set for trial in 2021

Latest Headlines

State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- State Farm Insurance on Monday voiced support for its longtime commercial spokesman, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who drew widespread criticism because of his anti-vaccine comments.
U.S. Justice Department: Ukrainian, Russian indicted in ransomware attacks
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
U.S. Justice Department: Ukrainian, Russian indicted in ransomware attacks
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Poland have arrested a 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen accused of targeting companies around the world with ransomware attacks that raked in millions of dollars.
Investor group acquires McAfee for over $14B
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Investor group acquires McAfee for over $14B
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An investor group has acquired McAfee antivirus software company for over $14 billion.
Kamala Harris travels to France during first European trip
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris travels to France during first European trip
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will go to France on Monday for a five-day trip to strengthen U.S.-France ties.
Supreme Court hears religious discrimination case over 'state secrets'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court hears religious discrimination case over 'state secrets'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a high-profile religious discrimination case that could decide whether the government can withhold information in civil lawsuits by relying on "state secrets privilege.
Walmart tests driverless trucks to deliver groceries bought online
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart tests driverless trucks to deliver groceries bought online
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Walmart announced on Monday that it's been making grocery deliveries with driverless trucks for months and the technology has proven to be safe and cost-effective.
Fed Board member Randal Quarles says he'll resign at end of 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed Board member Randal Quarles says he'll resign at end of 2021
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Randal Quarles, a member of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors who's been a target of congressional progressives, announced on Monday that he will step down at the end of 2021.
Astroworld survivor sues rapper Travis Scott, organizers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Astroworld survivor sues rapper Travis Scott, organizers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- At least one person who was injured during the Astroworld Festival in Houston -- where eight people were trampled to death -- has sued rapper Travis Scott and event organizers.
Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Regeneron announced on Monday that a late-stage clinical trial continues to show that its antiviral drug is effective and offers solid immunity against COVID-19.
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A number of colleges and universities issued alerts over the weekend after police said they received bomb threats, including three Ivy League campuses in the Northeast.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement