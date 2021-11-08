Police trying to sort out Astroworld disaster; survivor sues rapper, organizers

Rapper Travis Scott is seen at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on November 2 before Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities are expected to focus on a number of different factors in their investigation into a wild concert in Houston during which a crowd of fans effectively trampled eight people to death. The stampede occurred at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night when scores of people in the crowd rushed toward the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing. Advertisement

In the rush, a number of people fell and were trampled to death, including two children. They were 14 and 16 years old.

Authorities said they have begun an investigation into the chaotic event. Also, at least one attendee who was injured has sued Scott and festival organizers.

Attorneys Ryan Mcleod and Tommy Kherkher said the 35-year-old man was crushed by the stifling crowd.

"It's tragic that this happened in our city," Macleod told KHOU-TV. "I'm hearing the word 'trapped.' I'm hearing the words 'not being able to breathe.' I'm hearing the word 'drowning.'"

The suit accuses Scott and 14 organizers of gross negligence for failing to properly plan and put on the concert in a safe manner.

The complaint notes that Scott has encouraged a "culture of violence" in social media posts and onstage at past concerts.

Harris County Judge Lina Hildago called for an "objective, independent" investigation of the rap festival, where it's estimated that about 50,000 people attended.

The Houston Police Department is one of multiple law enforcement agencies investigating the deaths. They are expected to, for one thing, focus on the design of the security barriers at the show.

There have also been questions about whether there was adequate security at Friday's performance, and if law enforcement should have shut down the concert because of the crowd size.

"Our prayers remain with the families affected by this tragic event," the Houston Police Department said in a tweet late Sunday.

"The investigation ... remains very active and is in its early stages."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that there was more security at the festival than there was at Minute Maid Park this month when the Houston Astros played three games in the World Series.

Officials have said that there were about 50 security staffers at the festival, plus almost 100 armed private security officers and dozens from the Houston Police Department.

Scott has been criticized since Friday's stampede for continuing on with his performance -- even when it became clear that fans had been injured by the wild crowd. The rapper has said that he wasn't aware of the severity of the situation at the time, and didn't learn of the deaths until well after the show ended.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said immediately ending the concert was not a realistic option.

"You cannot just close when you got ... over 50,000 individuals," Finner said, according to The New York Times. "We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that's that young."