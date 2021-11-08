Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 11:38 AM

Police trying to sort out Astroworld disaster; survivor sues rapper, organizers

By Clyde Hughes
Police trying to sort out Astroworld disaster; survivor sues rapper, organizers
Rapper Travis Scott is seen at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on November 2 before Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities are expected to focus on a number of different factors in their investigation into a wild concert in Houston during which a crowd of fans effectively trampled eight people to death.

The stampede occurred at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night when scores of people in the crowd rushed toward the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing.

Advertisement

In the rush, a number of people fell and were trampled to death, including two children. They were 14 and 16 years old.

Authorities said they have begun an investigation into the chaotic event. Also, at least one attendee who was injured has sued Scott and festival organizers.

RELATED Dozens dead in South Africa amid riots, looting after ex-leader's arrest

Attorneys Ryan Mcleod and Tommy Kherkher said the 35-year-old man was crushed by the stifling crowd.

"It's tragic that this happened in our city," Macleod told KHOU-TV. "I'm hearing the word 'trapped.' I'm hearing the words 'not being able to breathe.' I'm hearing the word 'drowning.'"

The suit accuses Scott and 14 organizers of gross negligence for failing to properly plan and put on the concert in a safe manner.

Advertisement
RELATED Dozens killed during stampede at religious event in northern Israel

The complaint notes that Scott has encouraged a "culture of violence" in social media posts and onstage at past concerts.

Harris County Judge Lina Hildago called for an "objective, independent" investigation of the rap festival, where it's estimated that about 50,000 people attended.

The Houston Police Department is one of multiple law enforcement agencies investigating the deaths. They are expected to, for one thing, focus on the design of the security barriers at the show.

RELATED At least 13 killed in stampede fleeing Peru police at banned club

There have also been questions about whether there was adequate security at Friday's performance, and if law enforcement should have shut down the concert because of the crowd size.

"Our prayers remain with the families affected by this tragic event," the Houston Police Department said in a tweet late Sunday.

"The investigation ... remains very active and is in its early stages."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that there was more security at the festival than there was at Minute Maid Park this month when the Houston Astros played three games in the World Series.

Officials have said that there were about 50 security staffers at the festival, plus almost 100 armed private security officers and dozens from the Houston Police Department.

Scott has been criticized since Friday's stampede for continuing on with his performance -- even when it became clear that fans had been injured by the wild crowd. The rapper has said that he wasn't aware of the severity of the situation at the time, and didn't learn of the deaths until well after the show ended.

Advertisement

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said immediately ending the concert was not a realistic option.

"You cannot just close when you got ... over 50,000 individuals," Finner said, according to The New York Times. "We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that's that young."

Latest Headlines

Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Regeneron announced on Monday that a late-stage clinical trial continues to show that its antiviral drug is effective and offers solid immunity against COVID-19.
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A number of colleges and universities issued alerts over the weekend after police said they received bomb threats, including three Ivy League campuses in the Northeast.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 border restrictions for vaccinated travelers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. lifts COVID-19 border restrictions for vaccinated travelers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- After nearly two years of strict border and travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government on Monday is lifting those restrictions for travelers from a long list of countries.
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A 23-month-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting on an Oakland interstate, the child's family said.
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- American Airlines will offer flight attendants who work during peak holiday travel times a premium of between 150% and 300% in the wake of mass cancelations last weekend in part due to staffing issues.
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintery conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week.
White House 'confident' private-sector vaccine mandate will be upheld
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
White House 'confident' private-sector vaccine mandate will be upheld
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy defended President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for private-sector employees as "necessary" adding they were "confident" it would be upheld.
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A missing North Carolina girl has been found by law enforcement after she used a hand signal popularized on social media platform Tik Tok to indicate she was in trouble.
Accused Southern California shooter is not competent to stand trial, judge finds
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Accused Southern California shooter is not competent to stand trial, judge finds
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing four people after opening fire at a Southern California business complex is not competent to stand trial, an Orange County judge determined Friday.
Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- It's time for sunnier mornings and an extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Europe becomes COVID-19 epicenter again; world deaths down 5%
Europe becomes COVID-19 epicenter again; world deaths down 5%
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement