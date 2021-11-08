Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 7:38 PM

Buttigieg: Administration will keep fighting for family leave provision

By Don Jacobson
1/5
Buttigieg: Administration will keep fighting for family leave provision
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The White House will keep fighting for workers' paid family leave even though it was eliminated from President Joe Biden's Build Back Better framework, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday.

Buttigieg, who himself has faced criticism from Republicans over three weeks spent away from the administration after adopting twins, said family leave remains high on Biden's agenda even after it was stripped from the social spending proposal at the insistence of centrist Democrats.

Advertisement

"The president put forward a framework that he's confident can pass the House in the Senate," Buttigieg told reporters during a White House briefing to discuss the newly-passed, $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

"I think it's also no secret how I feel about family leave and how the president does, which is why he proposed it, campaigned on it and will continue to fight for it," he added.

RELATED Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill

Biden had initially proposed 12 weeks of paid family leave in the safety net proposal, which Democratic lawmakers are attempting to pass through the Senate by using the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process. The proposal, however, was first reduced and then eliminated completely from framework as a concession to centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Advertisement

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., announced last week that a four-week version of the provision had been added back into the $1.75 trillion deal.

Manchin, however, voiced continuing skepticism, making its chances of passing the Senate murky.

RELATED Pelosi: 90% of social spending bill 'agreed to and written'

Buttigieg, the first openly gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet official in U.S. history, has fielded heavy criticism from conservatives after taking paternity leave following the adoption of newborn twins with his husband.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., accused him of abandoning the nation while it faces a supply-chain crisis, citing her own delivery of one of her four children while in the front seat of her truck.

"It's talked about as time off," Buttgieg said of family leave Monday. "It's time to do work -- good work, joyful work, meaningful work -- but it's time to do important work."

RELATED Vice President Kamala Harris touts child care, COVID-19 vaccines during N.J. trip

Latest Headlines

Biden meets Bucks in first NBA champion White House visit since 2016
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Biden meets Bucks in first NBA champion White House visit since 2016
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks Monday as they became the first league champion to visit the White House since 2016.
Montana soldier becomes first female graduate of U.S. Army sniper course
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Montana soldier becomes first female graduate of U.S. Army sniper course
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Montana Army National Guard soldier became the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army Sniper Course, the National Guard said Monday.
Rittenhouse shooting survivor testifies he feared for his life
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rittenhouse shooting survivor testifies he feared for his life
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he thought the teen was preparing to kill him during their confrontation last year in riot-torn Kenosha, Wis.
S&P 500 surpasses 4,700 for the first time as infrastructure bill boosts markets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500 surpasses 4,700 for the first time as infrastructure bill boosts markets
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 exceeded 4,700 points for the first time on Monday, while the broader market was lifted by the House sending a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Suspect 'cornered' Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer testifies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect 'cornered' Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer testifies
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger fatally shot in February of last year in Brunswick, Ga., was cornered beforehand, one of the first officers on scene testified Monday at the murder trial.
Dozens of Astroworld survivors sue rapper Travis Scott, organizers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dozens of Astroworld survivors sue rapper Travis Scott, organizers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lawsuits on behalf of dozens of people who attended the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston poured into local courts Monday as rapper Travis Scott promised to pay for victims' funerals.
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow.
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- State Farm Insurance on Monday voiced support for its longtime commercial spokesman, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who drew widespread criticism because of his anti-vaccine comments.
U.S. Justice Department: Ukrainian, Russian indicted in ransomware attacks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Justice Department: Ukrainian, Russian indicted in ransomware attacks
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Poland have arrested a 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen accused of targeting companies around the world with ransomware attacks that raked in millions of dollars.
Investor group acquires McAfee for over $14B
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Investor group acquires McAfee for over $14B
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An investor group has acquired McAfee antivirus software company for over $14 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Top Singapore court refuses to stop execution of man said to be mentally disabled
Top Singapore court refuses to stop execution of man said to be mentally disabled
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement