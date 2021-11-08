Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 5:09 PM

S&P 500 surpasses 4,700 for the first time as infrastructure bill boosts markets

By Daniel Uria
1/5
S&P 500 surpasses 4,700 for the first time as infrastructure bill boosts markets
The S&P 500 exceeded 4,700 points for the first time on Monday, while the broader market was lifted by the House sending a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 closed above 4,700 points for the first time on Monday as markets got a boost from Congress passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend.

The broad index gained 4.17 points, or 0.087%, to reach 4,701.70 at the end of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.27 points, or 0.29%, for an intraday record, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.067%.

Advertisement

Industrials and materials stocks led the way Monday after the House late Friday voted to send the bill that seeks to modernize roads, public transit, bridges, broadband, water ports, airports, and doing other things to address the "climate crisis," to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

"Investors have waited for a significant step-up in infrastructure spending for decade's," Citi's Anthony Pettinari said in a note, according to CNBC. "We view this generational investment as a significant catalyst for growth for a number of our stocks."

RELATED Investor group acquires McAfee for over $14B

Caterpillar stock gained 4.06% to lead the Dow, while chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 10.14% to lead the S&P and Nasdaq as it announced Meta, formerly known as Facebook, would use its chips while also revealing new products.

Advertisement

Tesla stock fell 4.92% after CEO Elon Musk over the weekend pledged to sell 10% of his holdings based on the results of a Twitter poll.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Monday said he was confident "imbalances" in the market leading to inflation will realign with the central bank's forecast next year, allowing it to refrain from raising interest rates until the end of 2022.

RELATED Walmart tests driverless trucks to deliver groceries bought online

"Inflation so far this year represents to me, much more than a 'moderate' overshoot of our 2% longer-run inflation objective and I would not consider a repeat performance next year a policy success," he said. "Second, as always, there are risks to any outlook and I and 12 of my colleagues believe that the risks to the outlook for inflation are to the upside."

RELATED American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancellations

Latest Headlines

Rittenhouse shooting survivor testifies he feared for his life
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Rittenhouse shooting survivor testifies he feared for his life
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he thought the teen was preparing to kill him during their confrontation last year in riot-torn Kenosha, Wis.
Suspect 'cornered' Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer testifies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect 'cornered' Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer testifies
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger fatally shot in February of last year in Brunswick, Ga., was cornered beforehand, one of the first officers on scene testified Monday at the murder trial.
Dozens of Astroworld survivors sue rapper Travis Scott, organizers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dozens of Astroworld survivors sue rapper Travis Scott, organizers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lawsuits on behalf of dozens of people who attended the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston poured into local courts Monday as rapper Travis Scott promised to pay for victims' funerals.
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow.
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- State Farm Insurance on Monday voiced support for its longtime commercial spokesman, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who drew widespread criticism because of his anti-vaccine comments.
U.S. Justice Department: Ukrainian, Russian indicted in ransomware attacks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Justice Department: Ukrainian, Russian indicted in ransomware attacks
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Poland have arrested a 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen accused of targeting companies around the world with ransomware attacks that raked in millions of dollars.
Investor group acquires McAfee for over $14B
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Investor group acquires McAfee for over $14B
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An investor group has acquired McAfee antivirus software company for over $14 billion.
Kamala Harris travels to France during first European trip
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris travels to France during first European trip
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will go to France on Monday for a five-day trip to strengthen U.S.-France ties.
Remington Firearms relocating HQ from New York to Georgia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Remington Firearms relocating HQ from New York to Georgia
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gun manufacturer Remington Firearms announced Monday it will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York to Georgia with plans to build a $100 million manufacturing center in the state.
Supreme Court hears religious discrimination case over 'state secrets'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court hears religious discrimination case over 'state secrets'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a high-profile religious discrimination case that could decide whether the government can withhold information in civil lawsuits by relying on "state secrets privilege.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement