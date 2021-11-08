Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 5:54 PM

Rittenhouse shooting survivor testifies he feared for his life

By Don Jacobson

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he thought the teen was preparing to kill him during their confrontation last year in riot-torn Kenosha, Wis.

Gaige Grosskreutz, a licensed paramedic from suburban Milwaukee, testified at Rittenhouse's trial on homicide charges that he was holding a Glock pistol as he approached Rittenhouse during a night of demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but didn't intend to use it on him.

"I was never trying to kill the defendant," Grosskreutz said in Kenosha County Circuit Court. "In that moment, I was trying to preserve my own life. But doing so while also taking the life of another is not something that I'm capable of or comfortable doing."

Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old from Antioch, Ill., was 17 at the time of the shooting. He is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring Grosskreutz, now 27, using an assault-style rifle during the Aug. 25, 2020, protest of the police shooting of Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back, authorities have said.

RELATED Rittenhouse trial: Witness testifies Kenosha, Wis., protester was acting 'belligerently'

During three hours of dramatic and perhaps key testimony, Grosskreutz confirmed that he was holding an unholstered pistol in one hand and a cellphone in other as he approached Rittenhouse, but denied "chasing" him and said his purpose in drawing the weapon was to be "ready" if necessary.

He said that he was standing close to Rittenhouse when the teen shot and killed Huber and felt he was "going to die" next. Video showed he took a step toward Rittenhouse with his hands raised; the teen then shot him in the bicep.

"I thought there was a high likelihood that I would be shot myself," Grosskreutz said.

RELATED Juror in Rittenhouse trial booted after joking about Blake shooting

He could not offer a clear explanation for why he advanced toward Rittenhouse, saying he may have been thinking about wrestling the gun from him.

"In that moment, I felt that I had to do something to try to prevent myself from being killed or being shot," he testified. "I decided the best course of action would be to close the distance between the defendant and from there ... I don't know."

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges: first-degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

RELATED Jury views video, hears testimony from police in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Misdemeanor charges he faces include possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18 and non-criminal violation of failure to comply with an emergency order.

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 exceeded 4,700 points for the first time on Monday, while the broader market was lifted by the House sending a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger fatally shot in February of last year in Brunswick, Ga., was cornered beforehand, one of the first officers on scene testified Monday at the murder trial.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lawsuits on behalf of dozens of people who attended the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston poured into local courts Monday as rapper Travis Scott promised to pay for victims' funerals.
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- State Farm Insurance on Monday voiced support for its longtime commercial spokesman, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who drew widespread criticism because of his anti-vaccine comments.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in Poland have arrested a 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen accused of targeting companies around the world with ransomware attacks that raked in millions of dollars.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An investor group has acquired McAfee antivirus software company for over $14 billion.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will go to France on Monday for a five-day trip to strengthen U.S.-France ties.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gun manufacturer Remington Firearms announced Monday it will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York to Georgia with plans to build a $100 million manufacturing center in the state.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a high-profile religious discrimination case that could decide whether the government can withhold information in civil lawsuits by relying on "state secrets privilege.
