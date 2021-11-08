Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 9:01 PM

House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six Trump campaign associates

By Daniel Uria
1/5
House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six Trump campaign associates
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection subpoenaed six associates related to former President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Monday subpoenaed six members of former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The committee said in a statement that subpoenas were sent to staff members of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and individuals associated with a "war room" that "drove efforts to halt the counting of electoral votes in the runup to the violence of Jan. 6."

Advertisement

Among those subpoenaed were William Stepien, Trump's 2020 campaign manager; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, a national executive assistant for the campaign; John Eastman, who reportedly advised Trump that Vice President Mike Pence could reject electors from states; as well as Michael Flynn and Bernard Kerik, who reportedly participated in meetings to discuss claims of election fraud.

"In the days before the Jan. 6 attack, the former president's closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said. "The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all."

Advertisement
RELATED Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus

The subpoenas order the recipients to supply the committee with documents by Nov. 23, and schedules depositions from the individuals from the final week of November through the middle of December.

Thompson said the committee "expects all witnesses to cooperate with our investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, recommend changes to our laws that will strengthen our democracy and help ensure nothing like Jan. 6 ever happens again."

Monday's subpoena comes as the House last month voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying his subpoena to testify before the committee.

RELATED Texas woman sentenced to 60 days in prison for Capitol riots

Trump had instructed Bannon and other fellow aides -- former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel -- to defy subpoenas from the select committee, citing executive privilege.

Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but later rescinded the plea and was pardoned by Trump last November.

RELATED Trump attorneys to ask federal judge to keep records from Jan. 6 investigators

Latest Headlines

N.Y. awards mobile sports betting licenses to DraftKings, FanDuel, 7 others
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
N.Y. awards mobile sports betting licenses to DraftKings, FanDuel, 7 others
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A roster of nine sports betting platforms including DraftKings and FanDuel have won the first licenses to run mobile wagering sites in New York, the state's gaming commission announced Monday.
Buttigieg: Administration will keep fighting for family leave provision
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Buttigieg: Administration will keep fighting for family leave provision
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The White House will keep fighting for workers' paid family leave even though it was eliminated from President Joe Biden's Build Back Better framework, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday.
Biden meets Bucks in first NBA champion White House visit since 2016
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden meets Bucks in first NBA champion White House visit since 2016
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks Monday as they became the first league champion to visit the White House since 2016.
Montana soldier becomes first female graduate of U.S. Army sniper course
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Montana soldier becomes first female graduate of U.S. Army sniper course
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Montana Army National Guard soldier became the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army Sniper Course, the National Guard said Monday.
Rittenhouse shooting survivor testifies he feared for his life
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rittenhouse shooting survivor testifies he feared for his life
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he thought the teen was preparing to kill him during their confrontation last year in riot-torn Kenosha, Wis.
S&P 500 surpasses 4,700 for the first time as infrastructure bill boosts markets
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
S&P 500 surpasses 4,700 for the first time as infrastructure bill boosts markets
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 exceeded 4,700 points for the first time on Monday, while the broader market was lifted by the House sending a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Suspect 'cornered' Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer testifies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect 'cornered' Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot, officer testifies
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger fatally shot in February of last year in Brunswick, Ga., was cornered beforehand, one of the first officers on scene testified Monday at the murder trial.
Dozens of Astroworld survivors sue rapper Travis Scott, organizers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dozens of Astroworld survivors sue rapper Travis Scott, organizers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lawsuits on behalf of dozens of people who attended the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston poured into local courts Monday as rapper Travis Scott promised to pay for victims' funerals.
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Another storm to help chip away at California drought
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow.
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Farm stands behind embattled Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- State Farm Insurance on Monday voiced support for its longtime commercial spokesman, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who drew widespread criticism because of his anti-vaccine comments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Barack Obama: Time running out to save planet from climate change
Top Singapore court refuses to stop execution of man said to be mentally disabled
Top Singapore court refuses to stop execution of man said to be mentally disabled
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement