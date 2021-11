U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to France Monday to strengthen diplomatic ties with one of the country's longest allies. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will go to France on Monday for a five-day trip to strengthen U.S.-France ties. Harris will be the third Biden administration official to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the trip will be her third overseas trip as vice president. She'll attend the Paris Peace Forum and join an international conference on Libya where she'll meet with two dozen other leaders. Advertisement

Her trip comes after a high-profile disagreement with France in September when the United States announced a pact on Asia-Pacific security that canceled a $65 billion contract to buy French-made submarines.

France responded by pulling its ambassador from Washington, D.C., for several days, citing betrayal from longtime allies.

President Joe Biden attempted to repair the blow by calling the deal "clumsy" last week. Both presidents signed a declaration.

Harris's visit solidifies the recent moves to repair relations.

She'll join the public Armistice Day commemoration on Thursday and visit the American Cemetery on Wednesday.