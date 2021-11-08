Another storm to help chip away at California drought

A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state.

However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts.

Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. A brief break in precipitation is expected across much of the region Monday before the next storm crashes onshore Monday night. This next storm will be quite extensive, with rain and mountain snow stretching all the way from the southern Sierra through much of British Columbia from Monday night through Tuesday.

In contrast to the historic storm that struck California a couple of weeks ago, dumping almost 6 inches of rain in one day in Sacramento and over a foot of rain in some spots in the Sierra foothills, this storm will be less potent but still significant.

The heaviest rain is expected in the coastal ranges of Northern California, as well as the western slopes of the Sierra, where a general 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected, with a few isolated amounts of 4 or 5 inches possible where the heaviest rain is most persistent. An inch or two of rain is also likely throughout much of the San Francisco Bay Area. Around San Francisco, the heaviest rain is expected during the overnight hours, but some showers may linger into the Tuesday morning commute, which could lead to some travel delays.

Much of the Sacramento Valley, including Sacramento itself, is expected to pick up a half-inch to an inch of rainfall, a far cry from the record-shattering 5.41 inches that fell in the city on Oct. 24.

The threat of localized flash flooding and mudslides, especially in burn scar areas, will still exist, but the threat won't be nearly as widespread as the last storm. Small stream and poor drainage flooding will also be a hazard across Northern California.

Strong winds will slam coastal portions of California, Washington and Oregon. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will sweep across the Bay Area late Monday into Monday night, and wind advisories have been issued across the region. Farther north, along the immediate coast in far Northern California and southern Oregon, wind gusts can top 60 mph. This can result in rough surf and the potential for some downed trees and power lines.

Rainfall totals will taper quickly farther south. The west-facing slopes of the Central Coast Ranges in California could also receive up to an inch of rain, but inland across the San Joaquin Valley, rainfall totals are expected to remain below a half-inch, and places farther south like Fresno, Calif., will likely pick up only 0.10 to 0.20 of an inch.

Little or no rain is expected to reach Southern California from this storm.

Los Angeles received 0.71 of an inch of rain in October, 0.49 of an inch of which came from the historic storm near the end of the month, pushing the total above average. However, no rain has fallen since then. Little rain in November is not altogether uncommon, however, in Los Angeles, as the normal amount is just 0.78 of an inch.

Despite the record rainfall in Northern California last month, most of the region remains in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Reservoirs across the region are also still reporting well below-normal water levels for this time of year.

AccuWeather meteorologists point out that while this storm will bring another good dose of precipitation and will continue to help move the water tables in the right direction in the region, there's still a long way to go in terms of easing drought concerns.

Reservoir levels in California as of Sunday.

In the mountains, heavy snow will also fall once again however, in California, snow levels will remain relatively high.

"In the northern Sierra, snow levels may fall to 6,000 or 7,000 feet for a time Monday night into Tuesday. Farther south, accumulating snow is likely to remain generally above 8,000 feet," said AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Adkins.

"Accumulations will be around 6-12 inches for most above the snow levels, with a few spots up to 2 feet where snow is most persistent," said AccuWeather meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo. LoBiondo added that any locations that receive up to 2 feet are likely to be well above the snow line, perhaps higher than 8,000 or 9,000 feet depending on the location.

Conditions on Interstate 80 through Donner Pass in California will likely deteriorate Monday night, with several inches of snow possible by Tuesday morning. During the day Tuesday, milder air will arrive and a mix of rain and snow or even perhaps a change to all rain will occur through the pass, a far cry from the roughly 2 feet of snow that fell in the same spot at the end of October.

Farther north in the Cascades, snow levels will be much lower.

"In Washington and Oregon, snow levels will be around 3,000 or 4,000 feet," Adkins said. A few inches could fall through Snoqualmie Pass, creating some slippery travel along Interstate 90 Monday night into Tuesday. Heavier snow and more difficult travel are more likely through the higher Stevens Pass, located east of Seattle.

Once this storm moves on after Tuesday, forecasters say a stretch of rain-free weather is forecast for California. By Wednesday night, the stormy pattern is expected to resume across the Northwest. Another visit from an atmospheric river could aim at the Washington Cascades and last into Friday, bringing the potential for significant impacts back to that region.