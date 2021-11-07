Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 7, 2021 / 2:36 PM

American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancelations

By Daniel Uria
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after mass cancelations
American Airlines will offer flight attendants who work during peak holiday travel times a premium of between 150% and 300% in the wake of mass cancelations last weekend in part due to staffing issues. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- American Airlines has offered some flight attendants who work holiday trips up to triple their pay after facing mass cancellations due to operational issues during Halloween weekend.

The airline said that flight attendants and reserve cabin crew members who work from Nov. 23-Nov.29 and Dec. 22-Jan. 2 can receive a premium of 150% while those with no absences between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 can receive a 300% premium, according to an internal memo reviewed by CNN and CNBC.

Advertisement

"To ensure we're providing certainty for both our customers and team members, we're doubling down on efforts related to our schedule and staffing," American Airlines COO David Seymour said in the staff note Friday. "On the schedule front, we've ensured that November and December are built to meet customer demand and that they are full supportable by our staffing."

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, a labor union representing about 23,000 cabin crew members, said it negotiated the incentives, as flight attendants have faced frequent rescheduling, a shortage of hotel rooms and an increase in unruly passengers over the summer.

RELATED House Democrats urge Justice Dept. to prosecute unruly airline passengers

In the note, the airline said it currently has 24,000 flight attendants and anticipated it will add 4,000 new team members in the fourth quarter and 600 new flight attendant hires by the end of December.

Advertisement

In addition, nearly 1,800 flight attendants have returned from leaves in November and 800 more are set to make their way back to work in December. American furloughed 8,000 flight attendants during the COVID-19 pandemic while anticipating the end of federal aid for airline workers.

"From pandemic-related changes to the way we must do business (including mask and other travel requirements) to the small minority of customers who cause disturbances, the last 20 months have been incredibly challenging for many personally and professionally," said Seymour.

RELATED United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion

American canceled more than 2,000 flights from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, citing severe winds in Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday and Saturday and staffing issues.

An unruly passenger last month also punched a flight attendant causing her to have "multiple broken bones in her face" and requiring the flight to be diverted in what the airline's CEO described as "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."

RELATED Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandates despite Texas governor's order

Latest Headlines

Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintery conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week.
White House 'confident' private-sector vaccine mandate will be upheld
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House 'confident' private-sector vaccine mandate will be upheld
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy defended President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for private-sector employees as "necessary" adding they were "confident" it would be upheld.
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A missing North Carolina girl has been found by law enforcement after she used a hand signal popularized on social media platform Tik Tok to indicate she was in trouble.
Accused Southern California shooter is not competent to stand trial, judge finds
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Accused Southern California shooter is not competent to stand trial, judge finds
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing four people after opening fire at a Southern California business complex is not competent to stand trial, an Orange County judge determined Friday.
Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- It's time for sunnier mornings and an extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Appeals court blocks temporarily workplace vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court blocks temporarily workplace vaccine mandate
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily stayed the Biden administration's mandate directing private-sector workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pilot dies in Michigan single-engine plane crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pilot dies in Michigan single-engine plane crash
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A 67-year old man has died from a single-engine plane crash in Clare County, Mich.
Harris says space technology to play a key role in addressing climate change
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Harris says space technology to play a key role in addressing climate change
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- As the United States seeks to address climate change it will look to space, Vice President Kamala Harris said during a speech at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.
$1.2T infrastructure bill makes U.S. more competitive globally, Biden says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
$1.2T infrastructure bill makes U.S. more competitive globally, Biden says
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Saturday the House's passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill the night before makes the country more competitive globally.
Crush of crowd at Houston music festival kills 8
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Crush of crowd at Houston music festival kills 8
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Panic at a Houston music festival caused chaos among the crowd, leading to eight deaths and hundreds of injuries, emergency officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
Appeals court blocks temporarily workplace vaccine mandate
Appeals court blocks temporarily workplace vaccine mandate
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
Pilot dies in Michigan single-engine plane crash
Pilot dies in Michigan single-engine plane crash
Crews combing waters for swimmer missing after shark attack off of Western Australia coast
Crews combing waters for swimmer missing after shark attack off of Western Australia coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement