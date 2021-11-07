23-month-old boy killed in shooting on Oakland interstate

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A 23-month-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting on an Oakland interstate, the child's family said.

The California Highway Patrol's Golden State Division said they received a 911 call reporting a gunfight between two drivers on Interstate 880 at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The child, identified by the family as Jasper Wu, was struck in the head while riding in a White Lexus sedan driven by his mother.

CHP detectives said that evidence indicated the victims were not targeted and the child was struck by a stray bullet.

The boy was rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital after the shooting, where he eventually died.

Two adults and two other children in the car were not injured in the shooting.

The northbound lanes of I-880 were shut down following the shooting but were reopened to traffic after 5 p.m.