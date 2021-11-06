Potent coastal storm to continue drenching Southeast

A storm that already has a history of producing flooding rainfall across the southern Plains and Florida is now expected to set its sights along the Southeast coast next.

Parts of the Sunshine State faced soaking downpours and severe wind gusts on Friday, during what is typically the driest month of the year, and the Southeast may endure additional coastal hazards as high tides elevate the flooding threat.

Advertisement

On Friday, cold air poured across the Southeast ahead of the advancing storm, and as it pressed southward, this chilled air collided with a warm and humid air mass situated over the Florida Peninsula. The collision allowed a front to set up along the Gulf and Atlantic coastline that served as the path for the drenching storm.

As the storm came together over the Gulf of Mexico, rain and thunderstorms reached the Florida Peninsula by Friday morning. By later Friday morning, heavy rain and torrential downpours had spread across much of the Sunshine State.

According to local observations, Sanibel, Fla., reported a whopping 3.05 inches that fell in a 6-hour period ending at 5 a.m. Friday.

By Friday evening, locations such as Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., had reported a 24-hour rainfall total of 9.27 inches. Storms continued to bring rainfall to portions of Florida through the overnight hours on Friday.

Advertisement

The wet pattern will continue its path farther east through Saturday, bringing rounds of rainfall to northern Florida and the Carolina coastlines.

In Daytona Beach, Fla., the normal amount of November rainfall totals at 2.76 inches. With only five days of rainfall reported so far this November, the city had already reached roughly 197 of their monthly precipitation. This value is expected to grow further as droplets were still falling as of early Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms also brought the threat of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes to the Florida Peninsula through Friday evening. In Aberdeen, Fla., a severe wind gust report of 60 mph was submitted to the Storm Prediction Center as a result of the storms that rolled through South Florida on Friday.

While severe thunderstorms aren't anticipated Saturday, as the potent storm continues to pivot from northern Florida to the Southeast coast through Saturday, some coastal areas will experience gusty winds that will whip up rough surf and the threat of strong rip currents. These coastal impacts will target the west-facing coasts of Florida on Saturday, as gusty winds turn westerly behind the storm. To the north, north and easterly winds will batter the coast from the Carolinas to the Jersey Shore.

Advertisement

As heavy rain also reaches the Carolina coasts, flooding could be exacerbated, especially at high tide, as rainwater isn't able to run off into the ocean effectively. A general 1-3 inches of rain is expected to fall along and near the Georgia and Carolina coastlines this weekend, with isolated higher amounts possible along the immediate coast. A round of soaking rain may also reach as far inland as the Appalachians late Saturday into early Sunday as the storm takes a track closer to the coast. Rain will exit east of the Outer Banks late Sunday.

Advertisement

Meteorologists warned that flooding on roadways in heavy downpours was likely and could lead to travel delays. Where tidal flooding covers streets near the coast, drivers are reminded to wash their cars, as the salty ocean water can cause corrosion if not washed off.

"It's like northern areas that deal with salty roads in the winter time," explained AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "The water evaporates and can leave a layer of salt on the undercarriage of the car, which over time causes rust and corrosion if not removed."

"There is a small chance this evolving storm system could acquire some tropical characteristics Sunday or Monday of next week as it moves over relatively warm water and becomes detached from the frontal boundary," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "If this were to happen, it could be classified as a subtropical storm for a brief period of time."

If the system becomes organized enough to be named a subtropical storm, which has both tropical and non-tropical features, it will be given the name Adria by the National Hurricane Center. That is the first name on a supplemental list created by the World Meteorological Organization last spring as a replacement for the Greek alphabet, which meteorologists previously used to name tropical storms once the designated list of names was exhausted.

Advertisement

Wanda, which developed over the weekend and continues to meander around the Atlantic on Saturday, was the last name on the original Atlantic name list for 2021.

The expected impacts are not expected to change should Adria be named.

While this storm affects coastal portions of the Southeast, the majority of inland regions will hardly even be able to tell that there's a storm nearby. A large area of high pressure across the rest of the region will lead to a chilly but otherwise dry and rather sunny end to the week. Most of the Southeast will top out with highs in the 50s and 60s F on Saturday.

High pressure will move into the region once again and dry out much of the Florida Peninsula where residents can have the opportunity to clean up any storm damage that ensues.