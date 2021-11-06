Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 6, 2021 / 9:22 AM

House passes $1.2T infrastructure bill, sends to Biden's desk

By Sommer Brokaw
1/2
House passes $1.2T infrastructure bill, sends to Biden's desk
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The House passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after months of negotiation among Democrats, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk.

The chamber voted 228-206 late Friday, with six progressive Democrats voting against it, saying they were unhappy that it was voted on before passage of $1.75 trillion social safety net spending bill, NBC News reported. Thirteen Republicans voted with Democrats.

Advertisement

The funding package invests $550 billion in U.S. infrastructure and jobs over five years, including money for roads, bridges, airports and public transit. Additional funding will go toward broadband Internet and a nationwide network of electrical vehicle chargers.

Biden called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly before midnight to congratulate her on the bill's passage, a source familiar with the call told CNN.

RELATED U.S. adds more than 530,000 jobs in October; Biden says economy 'on the move'

The bill now heads to Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it into law.

In a statement, Biden called the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill "a monumental step forward as a nation."

"The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st Century," the statement said.

Advertisement
RELATED Build Back Better paid for by tax revenue, savings, Democrats say

The Senate approved the bill in August, but it took months to pass amid clashes between House progressives and Democratic centrists. Progressives had held up the infrastructure bill to use it as leverage to beef up the social safety net bill, the Build Back Better Act.

The House is now expected to vote on the social safety net bill before Thanksgiving, according to NBC News.

The Build Back Better Act would ensure lower-income families are permanently eligible for full benefits from the expanded Child Tax Credit enacted under the pandemic recovery plan, helping to cut child poverty in half, according to a budget report.

RELATED U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine requirements for 100 million workers

The $1.75 trillion bill would also lower childcare costs for working families, establish free high-quality universal pre-school, support child nutrition, and permanently authorize the first-ever national paid family and medical leave guarantee for U.S. workers. Some other highlights of the bill include historic investments in historically black colleges and universities, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and investments to tackle climate change.
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Potent coastal storm to continue drenching Southeast
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Potent coastal storm to continue drenching Southeast
A storm that already has a history of producing flooding rainfall across the southern Plains and Florida is now expected to set its sights along the Southeast coast next.
Crush of crowd at Houston music festival kills 8
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Crush of crowd at Houston music festival kills 8
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Panic at a Houston music festival caused chaos among the crowd, leading to eight deaths and hundreds of injuries, emergency officials said.
Attorneys give opening statements in trial for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Attorneys give opening statements in trial for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The trial of three men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery began Friday in Georgia with opening statements and video from a body-worn police camera after the shooting.
Rittenhouse trial: Witness testifies Kenosha, Wis., protester was acting 'belligerently'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rittenhouse trial: Witness testifies Kenosha, Wis., protester was acting 'belligerently'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A man who witnessed the fatal shooting of a Kenosha, Wis., protester last summer said Friday that the man had been acting belligerently but was not a serious threat before Kyle Rittenhouse shot him.
Navy to christen USNS Harvey Milk on Saturday
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Navy to christen USNS Harvey Milk on Saturday
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy plans to christen the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler ship named after the first openly gay elected official in California.
Sotheby's puts Macklowe collection on display in NYC ahead of auction
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Sotheby's puts Macklowe collection on display in NYC ahead of auction
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Artworks from the famed Macklowe collection expected to fetch a combined $400 million went on display Friday in New York City.
New York City reaches deal with unions on COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New York City reaches deal with unions on COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he's now reached agreements with at least 15 unions representing municipal employees regarding the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Secretary of State Blinken renews efforts to 'get to the bottom' of Havana syndrome
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Secretary of State Blinken renews efforts to 'get to the bottom' of Havana syndrome
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new plans to investigate the so-called "Havana syndrome" affecting U.S. diplomats, their staff and families.
Harris to announce first National Space Council meeting in nearly a year
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Harris to announce first National Space Council meeting in nearly a year
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to host the Biden administration's first meeting of the National Space Council on Dec. 1.
Colin Powell remembered in funeral at National Cathedral
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colin Powell remembered in funeral at National Cathedral
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell began late Friday morning at the Washington National Cathedral, where he was memorialized as a trailblazing military leader and eloquent statesman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IRS raises ceiling on retirement contributions for 2022, changes IRA criteria
IRS raises ceiling on retirement contributions for 2022, changes IRA criteria
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
New York City reaches deal with unions on COVID-19 vaccine mandate
New York City reaches deal with unions on COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. advises citizens in Ethiopia to leave immediately due to Tigray conflict
U.S. advises citizens in Ethiopia to leave immediately due to Tigray conflict
Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion kills at least 91
Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion kills at least 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement