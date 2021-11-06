House passes $1.2T infrastructure bill, sends to Biden's desk

1/2

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The House passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after months of negotiation among Democrats, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk. The chamber voted 228-206 late Friday, with six progressive Democrats voting against it, saying they were unhappy that it was voted on before passage of $1.75 trillion social safety net spending bill, NBC News reported. Thirteen Republicans voted with Democrats. Advertisement

The funding package invests $550 billion in U.S. infrastructure and jobs over five years, including money for roads, bridges, airports and public transit. Additional funding will go toward broadband Internet and a nationwide network of electrical vehicle chargers.

Biden called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly before midnight to congratulate her on the bill's passage, a source familiar with the call told CNN.

The bill now heads to Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it into law.

In a statement, Biden called the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill "a monumental step forward as a nation."

"The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st Century," the statement said.

Advertisement

The Senate approved the bill in August, but it took months to pass amid clashes between House progressives and Democratic centrists. Progressives had held up the infrastructure bill to use it as leverage to beef up the social safety net bill, the Build Back Better Act.

The House is now expected to vote on the social safety net bill before Thanksgiving, according to NBC News.

The Build Back Better Act would ensure lower-income families are permanently eligible for full benefits from the expanded Child Tax Credit enacted under the pandemic recovery plan, helping to cut child poverty in half, according to a budget report.

The $1.75 trillion bill would also lower childcare costs for working families, establish free high-quality universal pre-school, support child nutrition, and permanently authorize the first-ever national paid family and medical leave guarantee for U.S. workers. Some other highlights of the bill include historic investments in historically black colleges and universities, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and investments to tackle climate change.