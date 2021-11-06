Advertisement
Nov. 6, 2021 / 8:13 PM

Accused Southern California shooter is not competent to stand trial, judge finds

By Jake Thomas
A man accused of killing four after opening fire in the city of Orange, Calif. has been found incompetent to stand trial. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing four people after opening fire at a Southern California business complex is not competent to stand trial, an Orange County judge determined Friday.

The decision by Judge Cheri Pham means the criminal proceedings against Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez will be suspended while he receives treatment, reports the Orange County Register. Pham made the decision in response to evaluations of Gonzalez by two mental health experts appointed by the court and a third hired by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

During the proceedings, family members of victims told the judge that delaying proceedings prolonged their anguish.

"Everything that is happening now is beyond everyone's control," Pham told family members gathered in the courtroom, according to the paper.

Pham ordered a report to describe what treatment, to be overseen by the state hospital system, Gonzalez requires and where he should receive it, the paper reports. He will be periodically evaluated to see if he is improving.

The shooting occurred at real estate business Unified Homes in the city of Orange, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles in March. Police said they found at the scene a 9-year-old boy deceased in the courtyard along with an adult woman who was injured.

Prosecutors have charged Gonzalez with four counts of murder for the killings of Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; Luis Tovar, 50; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; and Matthew Farias, 9.

He also faces one felony count of attempted murder and two felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer, in addition to a number of firearms-related enhancements. If convicted, Gonzalez could face the death penalty.

The judge ordered that a report be prepared outlining what treatment Gonzalez requires and what facility he should be sent to in order to receive that treatment. A Dec.1 hearing was set to discuss that report and for a decision on where Gonzalez will be sent.

Gonzalez's treatment will be overseen by the state hospital system. He will be periodically evaluated to determine if his condition is improving enough for him to face trial.

