Deputies responded Friday to a single-engine plane crash in Clare County, Michigan. File Photo courtesy of Clare County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A 67-year old man has died from a single-engine plane crash in Clare County, Mich., local authorities said. Theodore Gauthier, of Pontiac, Mich., was identified as the man who died in the crash Friday, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office, 9&10 News WWTV and Mlive.com reported. Advertisement

The crash occurred Friday morning in the area of Rosina and Townline in Hayes Township, according to the sheriff's office. Gauthier was the lone occupant.

Witness Ricky Smith from the Harrison RV Family Campground was raking leaves in front of his home when he saw the plane crash.

"I looked back up into the sky up over here just in time to see it, I mean, it was a hard angle to the ground," Smith told 9&10 News.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation.