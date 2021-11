The increase is part of the IRS' annual cost of living adjustment for retirement accounts. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Federal regulators have increased the amount of money Americans can park in their retirement accounts for 2022. The Internal Revenue Service raised the maximum contribution limit for employer-based retirement accounts -- like the 401(k), 403(b), 457 plans and Thrift Savings Plans -- by $1,000 for next year, from $19,500 to $20,500. Advertisement

The increase is part of the IRS' annual cost of living adjustment.

Another change for 2022 outlined by the agency on Thursday is the income range to qualify for a Roth IRA, which allows retirees to draw from the accounts without paying taxes on the money.

For single filers, the income range is increasing to $129,000-$144,000. For married couples, the new range is $204,000-$214,000.

Now is the time when most federal agencies announce cost of living adjustments. Last month, the government said Social Security recipients will see a benefits increase of nearly 6% in 2022 -- the largest cost of living adjustment in almost 40 years.