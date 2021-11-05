Watch Live
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell honored at funeral at Washington National Cathedral
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 5, 2021 / 11:53 AM

House may finally vote Friday on 2 major bills key to Biden's agenda

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
House may finally vote Friday on 2 major bills key to Biden's agenda
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The House is expected to vote Friday on two major pieces of President Joe Biden's agenda, which have been stalled in the lower chamber for weeks due to opposition from Republicans and a couple centrist Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that the chamber will vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $1.85 trillion spending package that funds social and climate initiatives.

Advertisement

The infrastructure package, which was passed by the Senate almost three months ago, had been held up by progressives in the House who are using it as leverage to beef up the spending package, also known as the Build Back Better Act.

On the other hand, the spending package has been held up because some lawmakers have balked at the price tag -- it was originally worth $3.5 trillion -- or been disappointed in specific aspects of the proposal.

RELATED Build Back Better paid for by tax revenue, savings, Democrats say

Republicans and moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., largely opposed the initial cost of the plan before it was trimmed to its current level, about $1.75 trillion.

Advertisement

The spending bill aims to fund progressive priorities like universal preschool, child care subsidies, care for the elderly, climate change initiatives and housing.

The House's urgency in bringing the bills to a vote comes after Democrats performed poorly in gubernatorial races this week in New Jersey and Virginia, states that both overwhelmingly voted for Biden in the presidential election a year ago.

RELATED Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia race -- and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy only narrowly beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli, when most expected him to cruise to re-election.

The votes on both bills was expected sometime Friday afternoon. However, one or both could be delayed by a push from some centrist Democrats for a Congressional Budget Office analysis on the spending package to get a better idea of its cost.

Democrats made some late fixes to the spending bill to clarify language on a deal to lower drug prices, a plan to increase the cap on local and state tax deductions and specifics on immigration.

RELATED Schumer announces deal to lower prescription drug prices in $1.75T spending bill

In a bid to appeal to the Democratic holdouts, Pelosi has pointed to a Joint Committee on Taxation analysis that concluded that the social spending bill has the potential to raise $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. bans imports from Malaysia company over signals of forced labor
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
U.S. bans imports from Malaysia company over signals of forced labor
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The United States has barred all imports of products made by a Malaysian glove company, officials said because of the company's culture of forced labor in the Southeast Asian nation.
U.S. adds more than 530,000 jobs in October; Biden says economy 'on the move'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. adds more than 530,000 jobs in October; Biden says economy 'on the move'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After two extremely disappointing reports in August and September, the Labor Department on Friday said more than a half-million jobs were added to the economy in October -- soundly beating what most analysts predicted.
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer announced Friday that its experimental, antiviral COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid showed during testing that it's almost 90% effective in preventing hospitalization and death in high-risk patients.
Watch live: Colin Powell remembered in funeral at National Cathedral
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Colin Powell remembered in funeral at National Cathedral
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell will take place Friday at the Washington National Cathedral, during which he will be memorialized as a trailblazing military leader and eloquent statesman.
U.S. offers $10M reward for information on DarkSide hackers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. offers $10M reward for information on DarkSide hackers
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The State Department announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on the leaders of the ransomware cybercriminal gang that attacked Colonial Pipeline in the spring.
Sticker shock in meat aisle: Food prices climbing as holidays approach
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sticker shock in meat aisle: Food prices climbing as holidays approach
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. As the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it has brought higher costs to goods from cars to furniture. One of the most noticeable jumps: food.
FAA, Justice Dept. say unruly airline passengers will be reviewed for possible charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FAA, Justice Dept. say unruly airline passengers will be reviewed for possible charges
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Amid spiking cases of unruly airline passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it's working with the Justice Department to crackdown on bad behavior.
GOP senators unveil bill to bolster Taiwan's defense against China
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
GOP senators unveil bill to bolster Taiwan's defense against China
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A group of Republican senators introduced legislation Thursday to beef up Taiwan's defense against Chinese aggression.
Texas police officer dies days after being shot
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas police officer dies days after being shot
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said Thursday that an officer who was shot earlier this week while responding to a domestic dispute has died.
U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine requirements for 100 million workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine requirements for 100 million workers
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of American workers have two months to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or they'll have to be tested every week and wear a mask in the workplace, under new rules issued by U.S. officials Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Navy fires leadership of USS Connecticut after underwater mountain crash
Navy fires leadership of USS Connecticut after underwater mountain crash
Texas woman sentenced to 60 days in prison for Capitol riots
Texas woman sentenced to 60 days in prison for Capitol riots
Feds arrest Russian analyst linked to 2016 'Steele Dossier' on Trump
Feds arrest Russian analyst linked to 2016 'Steele Dossier' on Trump
Two dead in gang shootout at Mexican tourist resort
Two dead in gang shootout at Mexican tourist resort
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement