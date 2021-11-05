Navy to christen USNS Harvey Milk on Saturday

The USNS Harvey Milk, pictured in an artist's rendering, is the second of the John Lewis-class ships for the U.S. Navy. Image courtesy of the Navy

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy plans to christen the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler ship named after the first openly gay elected official in California. The ceremony is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday in San Diego. Advertisement

"Tomorrow we christen the future USNS Harvey Milk," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Friday. "Leaders like Harvey Milk taught us that diversity of backgrounds and experiences help contribute to the strength and resolve of our nation. There is no doubt that the future Sailors aboard this ship will be inspired by Milk's life and legacy."

Harvey Milk served in the Navy during the Korean War as a diving officer. He was elected to San Francisco's Board of Supervisors in 1977. He and Mayor George Moscone were shot to death Nov. 27, 1978, by a disgruntled former supervisor upset with Moscone for not reappointing him after he resigned.

The Navy ship will be the first to honor an openly gay American. It's the second of six vessels in the Navy's John Lewis-class program, second to the USNS John Lewis.

The new class of ships will provide logistical support for carrier strike groups, delivering, fuel, food, spare parts and other items.

Stuart Milk, Harvey Milk's nephew and co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, will give the principal address during Saturday's ceremony. Also speaking will be Del Toro; Vice Adm. Jeffrey Hughes, deputy chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development; and Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander of the Military Sealift Command.