FAA, Justice Dept. warn unruly airline passengers could be prosecuted

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Amid spiking cases of unruly airline passengers during the pandemic, the Federal Aviation Authority said that it and the Justice Department are working together to crackdown on such behavior. In a rare joint statement between the FAA and the Department of Justice emailed to UPI on Thursday, the agencies said they have established an information-sharing protocol for the FAA to refer unruly passenger cases to the FBI for review. Advertisement

The federal agencies began discussing in August plans to develop a method for the FAA to refer "the most serious" incidents for potential criminal prosecution, which resulted in this process that now allows the FAA to regularly send cases to the FBI that then forwards them to field offices for further investigation.

The FAA said it has so far sent 37 cases to prosecutors this year though it is unclear how many have resulted in charges.

According to FAA statistics, the authority as of Tuesday has reported 5,033 unruly passenger incidents this year and has levied fines, the civil enforcement action available to it, against 227 of them.

The 37 cases referred to prosecutors was from among those punished with civil enforcement actions, it said.

In January, the FAA announced a zero tolerance policy for unruly passengers, which it said Thursday has resulted in the number of such incidents to drop sharply but "the rate remains too high."

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a video message that the disruptive behavior they are experiencing is a serious disruption to flights, and the joint statement from the departments should serve as both a warning and a deterrent that "if you disrupt a flight, you risk not just fines from the FAA but federal criminal prosecution as well."

"We are referring the most egregious cases to the FBI for federal criminal prosecution consideration," he said. "This is a priority for both agencies."

Coinciding with the statement, the FAA released a new public service announcement warning passengers of the consequences of unruly behavior on flights.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said it "applauds" the union between the Justice Department and the FAA to refer unruly passenger cases for review.

"Expeditiously referring the most violent, physical assaults against crewmembers and passengers to the Department of Justice for public prosecution is the most effective way to deter bad actors and put a stop to the spike in disruptive passengers," AFA-CWA International President Sara Nelson said in a statement.

Nelson also called for the creation of a centralized no-fly list of bad actors for all airlines, stating if a passenger physically assaults crewmembers or other passengers on one flight, they pose a threat to all flights.

"They should be banned from flying on all airlines. Period," she said.

The announcement came a day after a group of House Democrats urged the Justice Department to prosecute unruly passengers and to reveal the number of passengers it had so far prosecuted.