Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years

Judith Chartier was last seen leaving a party on June 5, 1982. Photo courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/ Website

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she left a party with a male companion, dropped him off and continued home, but was never seen again.

On Tuesday, authorities located parts of the 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger she drove that night in the Concord River.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that earlier that morning divers searched near where the car was located and found "a variety of human remains."

They also found articles of clothing and a purse or card case that contained Chartier's work identification, she said.

The discovery does not mean the remains belong to Chartier, she said, but divers will be returning to the spot in the coming days to see what else they may find.

"For a long time, we knew where the story ended in those early morning hours," she said. "Now we have a conclusion to where the car and these human remains were found, and the question now will be connecting that."

Over the next days and weeks, authorities will work to identify the remains and to make an assessment of the cause of death, she said when asked if foul play was suspected.

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney called the discoveries "a major, major case development."

"This case has affected the Chelmsford community and the Chelmsford police department for the better part of four decades," he said.

Ryan added that there had always been interest in that location in the river but only recently has new sonar technology made it possible to search.

The car was located about 50 to 75 yards into the river and under about 8 to 10 feet of water.

The authorities, Ryan said, have been in touch with the remaining Chartier family.

"As you can image after all of these years -- first to hear just a little bit of news yesterday that we were able to locate the car and this morning that we actually found these human remains is both heartening in that they now have a sense of what happened to their sister but also distressing in terms of all the years they have waited," she said.