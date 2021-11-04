Dr. Anthony Fauci, heads of CDC, FDA to update Congress on U.S. COVID-19 fight

1/4

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speak on July 20 prior to testifying before the Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. They will update the same panel on Thursday. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify Thursday before a Senate committee on the next steps in federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as this week's approval of small-dose Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11. The Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee hearing comes after the CDC reported a 55% drop in daily U.S. COVID-19 cases from a peak seven-day average of 160,000 in early September to less than 75,000 now. Advertisement

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT. FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock is also set to testify at the hearing.

On Tuesday, the CDC approved emergency authorization for Pfizer's vaccine in children 5-11. Walensky said at a White House press briefing Monday that the vaccination program for younger children "will be running at full strength," starting next week.

"Bottom line: We have been planning and preparing for this moment. We are ready to execute, pending CDC's decision," Walensky said.

Pfizer's child doses of its vaccine are about a third of the doses given to adults. It was endorsed by the FDA last week.

Almost 67% of Americans have received one dose of an available COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Last month, federal regulators authorized booster doses of Moderna's vaccine for people aged 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions at higher risk of exposure -- and they approved extra doses of Pfizer's vaccine for the same groups the previous month.

Regulators also approved a booster to Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine for all recipients over the age of 18, as well as "mixing and matching" booster doses among the three available vaccines.

As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, Fauci said in a recent television interview that as long as all people in any given family are vaccinated, "there's no reason at all why you can't enjoy the holidays in a family way, the way we've traditionally done it all along."

Last winter, U.S. COVID-19 cases increased by 180% in the two and a half months between Nov. 1 and Jan. 13, according to the CDC. The rapid rise coincided with the emergence of the Delta variant, a more contagious strain of the virus that's now dominant in U.S. infections.

Additionally, a new subvariant known as Delta-plus has been found in Britain and accounted for about 6% of all coronavirus cases for the week beginning Sept. 27, according to the U.K. Health Security Agency.

Eight states have reported nearly a dozen cases of the new strain, according to outbreak.info, a project investigating COVID-19 that's supported by the CDC. The strain has not been proven to cause more serious illness.

The White House has mandated vaccines or regular testing for federal workers, healthcare workers and businesses with 100 or more employees.