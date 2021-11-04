Trending
Nov. 4, 2021 / 10:51 PM

Texas police officer dies days after being shot

By Darryl Coote
Sherman Otto Benys Jr. of the Kingsville Police Department died early Thursday from wounds sustained during a shooting earlier in the week. Photo courtesy of Nueces County Precinct Five Constable/Facebook

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said Thursday that an officer who was shot earlier this week while responding to a domestic dispute has died.

The Kingsville Police Department said in a statement that senior patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died early Thursday at the Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial from a gunshot wound he sustained in the line of duty Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized flags of the state of Texas and of the United States in Kleberg County, located about 40 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, to be flown at half-staff until the end of the day of his interment.

"The first lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Benys family during their time of grief, and we urge all Texans to remember and honor officer Benys' public service to the state of Texas," Abbott wrote in the order.

Benys was shot Monday evening while officers were responding to a call in the 300 block of South Wanda, police said, according to Kris 6 News.

Alfredo Deleon, 40, was arrested for the shooting and has been charged with three counts of capital murder of an officer.

The investigation is ongoing, the department said.

Following the shooting, Benys was airlifted to the hospital where he underwent surgery, the Nueces County Precinct Five Constable said on Facebook.

Following the shooting a blood drive was held to receive donations under Benys' name to replace the plasma he used, the Kingsville Police Department said, with all spots having been filled.

"Chief Ricardo Torres, the officers and staff of the Kingsville Police Department and the family of patrolman Benys have been overwhelmed by the support of our law enforcement brothers and sisters and the citizens of the region for their prayers, blood and monetary donations," the department said.

Benys was escorted by law enforcement later Thursday from the hospital to Turcotte Piper Mortuary.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid called Benys a "true American" in a statement to the local news organization.

"It is with a saddened heart that I ask you to join Kleberg County in sending our most heartfelt condolences to both the family of officer Sherman Benys and to the Kingsville Police Department," he said.

