Nov. 4, 2021 / 9:54 PM

State Department OIG fails to find missing gifts from canceled G7 summit

By Daniel Uria
The State Department's Officer of the Inspector General said Thursday it failed to find a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whisky, a gold coin and other gifts the Trump administration had prepared for a canceled G7 summit. File Photo by Sorbis/ Shutterstock.com

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A $5,800 bottle of Japanese whisky, a gold coin and other gifts the Trump administration had prepared for a canceled G7 summit remain missing, according to a State Department report released Thursday.

The State Department's Office of the Inspector General's report stated that it had located eight missing porcelain and copper vases, collectively valued at $20,000 in storage, but the whisky, a 22-karat commemorative coin worth $560 and other gift bags -- valued at $680 each -- including pewter trays, marble trinket boxes and leather portfolios were not found.

"OIG could not trace the items because of the lack of an inventory system to account for the disposition of items and the fact that there are no security cameras outside of the gift vault," the report stated, adding that "a large number of people had access to the vault."

The summit that the gifts were prepared for was originally scheduled to take place at Camp David in March 2020 but was ultimately moved to a video teleconference.

When the Biden administration took office in January, the State Department found items including the 30-year-old bottle of Suntory Hibiki whisky were missing.

The whisky was given to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the government of Japan in 2019, but Pompeo said through his lawyer that he had never received the bottle and denied knowledge of the gift.

In its report, the OIG said it has already taken steps to address the issues that led to the missing items including reducing the number of people who have access to the vault and requiring people to sign in and sign out when entering the vault.

The OIG also requested that the State Department install security cameras outside the vault but said the request was denied.

It also recommended that the State Department implement stronger inventory and physical security controls to "strengthen the accountability" of the protocol office and "appropriately protect the items stored in the gift vault, many of which are of significant value."

President Joe Biden nominated Rufus Gifford, a former Hollywood producer, Democratic consultant and Obama administration ambassador, to head the protocol office in May.

