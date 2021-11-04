Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 7:05 PM

Senate confirms Robert Santos to head U.S. Census Bureau

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Senate confirms Robert Santos to head U.S. Census Bureau
The Senate voted 58-35 Thursday to confirm Robert Santos as the permanent commissioner of the U.S Census Bureau. File Photo by Gil C/Shutterstock

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed Robert Santos as head of the Census Bureau, making him the first Latino to lead the agency.

Lawmakers voted 58-35 to confirm Santos as the bureau's permanent director after its previous head resigned amid concerns that the agency had been used as a political tool under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Santos' appointment is expected to last through the end of 2026 as the agency prepares for the 2030 census.

The Census Bureau, which has traditionally held an apolitical role, is responsible for counting the U.S. population, tracking changes in demographics and wealth, and balancing the number of electors to the Electoral College.

RELATED Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional

During his hearing before the Senate, Santos -- a prominent statistician who is also a vice president and chief methodologist at the Urban Institute -- said the agency needs "more transparency and independence to build public trust" after a "tumultuous" year in 2020.

"I understand the importance of data quality and the Census Bureau's role in providing data that nurtures our democracy, informs our people and promotes our great economy," he said.

In January, former Director Steve Dillingham resigned early amid a whistleblower report that he was trying to pressure career census employees to rush out a report on undocumented immigrants in the United States and was offering financial incentives to get the job done quickly.

Advertisement
RELATED Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans

Last summer, former President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13880, which demanded that the census not count residents who were not U.S. citizens and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the executive order, dismissing a lawsuit brought by 23 states' attorneys general to halt the order.

The Census Bureau also experienced severe delays in the count as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed his support for Santos, saying he believes he will be able to get the agency back on track.

RELATED Commerce Department to shut investigations, threat management unit

"We need to protect our census from the pressures of partisan politics, and Mr. Santos is a perfect fit," Schumer said. "I am confident that Mr. Santos will restore trust and integrity to one of the most important agencies in government."

This week in Washington

Jon Stewart speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Caipitol on Thursday calls on Congress to pass legislation establishing services for veterans who suffering from illnesses caused by toxic exposures. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Snow-free in Mile High City? Fall in Denver off to an unusual start
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Snow-free in Mile High City? Fall in Denver off to an unusual start
Last winter was one for the record books in Denver in terms of snowfall, but as a new season gets underway, the city is already experiencing a snow deficit.
Texas woman sentenced to 60 days in prison for Capitol riots
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Texas woman sentenced to 60 days in prison for Capitol riots
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jennifer Leigh Ryan, 51, was sentenced to 60 days in prison after tweeting that she was "definitely not going to jail" for her involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.
Tennessee reschedules 2 executions delayed by pandemic
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Tennessee reschedules 2 executions delayed by pandemic
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday scheduled the executions of two death row prisoners whose previous dates had been delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas over the state's new voting law.
Navy fires leadership of USS Connecticut after underwater mountain crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Navy fires leadership of USS Connecticut after underwater mountain crash
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy relieved the leadership of the USS Connecticut of their duties due to a loss of confidence after the submarine struck an underwater mountain last month.
Build Back Better paid for by tax revenue, savings, Democrats say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Build Back Better paid for by tax revenue, savings, Democrats say
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A congressional committee's analysis of the Build Back Better legislation says it will raise $1.47 trillion in revenue, a figure that, together with other savings will more than pay for the bill, Democrats said Thursday.
S&P 500 rises for sixth straight day amid Fed bond-buying fallout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
S&P 500 rises for sixth straight day amid Fed bond-buying fallout
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each hit record highs on Thursday as markets responded to continued fallout from the Federal Reserve's plans to taper its bond-buying program and a new pandemic low in unemployment.
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, and Sen. Rand Paul again traded barbs at a Senate hearing Thursday after Paul accused Fauci of starting the COVID-19 pandemic by funding research in China.
Juror in Rittenhouse trial booted after joking about Blake shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Juror in Rittenhouse trial booted after joking about Blake shooting
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The judge booted a juror from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Thursday after he joked about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which sparked protests in Wisconsin last year.
Report: U.S. trade deficit ballons to $80.9B
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: U.S. trade deficit ballons to $80.9B
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. trade deficit reached an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September, sparked by consumer demand for computers, electric equipment and industrial supplies, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
Feds arrest Russian analyst linked to 2016 'Steele Dossier' on Trump
Feds arrest Russian analyst linked to 2016 'Steele Dossier' on Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement