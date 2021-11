Leadership of the USS Connecticut was relieved of their duties due to a loss of confidence after the submarine struck an underwater mountain last month. File Photo by Thiep Van Nguyen II/U.S. Navy

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Navy fired leaders of the USS Connecticut for "loss of confidence" after the submarine struck an underwater mountain in the South China Sea, the U.S. military announced Thursday. The commanding officer of the fast-attack submarine, Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani, second-in-command, Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Cashin, and the chief of the boat Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers were fired following the incident, the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet announced. Advertisement

Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the 7th Fleet, reviewed the investigation on Thursday and made the decision to relieve the leadership.

"Thomas determined sound judgment, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident," a statement by the 7th Fleet said.

Eleven sailors were injured in the incident on Oct. 2, when the USS Connecticut collided with the seamount -- an underwater mountain.

The Navy said it did not publicly report the incident until Oct. 7 so it could maintain operational security.

No further details were released Thursday regarding exactly who the command failed to prevent the crash.

Leadership for the 7th Fleet also did not say if details the investigation into the incident would be made public.

The submarine, built in 1997, will ultimately be sent to Bremerton, Wash., for repairs.