Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 6:18 PM

Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law

By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune
1/3
Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone walk out of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas over the state's new voting law, arguing that the some measures passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature earlier this year would "disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote."

The Texas voting law, known as Senate Bill 1 and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September, makes a host of changes that further tighten the state's election laws, such as banning drive-thru voting and setting new rules for voting by mail. The Justice Department is focusing its suit on two provisions of the new law: one related to assistance in voting booths and another related to the rejection of mail-in ballots.

Advertisement

"These vulnerable voters already confront barriers to the ballot box, and SB 1 will exacerbate the challenges they face in exercising their fundamental right to vote," the suit argues, saying that the law would negatively impact voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military who are deployed, voters with limited English proficiency and voters residing outside of the country.

The law, set to take effect in time for the 2022 primary elections, has already faced legal challenges that generally argue it will disproportionately impact voters of colors and voters with disabilities. Those challenges, along with Thursday's lawsuit, could delay the implementation of the new state law.

Advertisement
RELATED Senate Republicans again block voting rights bill

After the suit was filed Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defended the new law, calling is "a great and much-needed bill."

"Ensuring Texas has safe, secure, and transparent elections is a top priority of mine," Paxton tweeted. "I will see you in court, Biden!"

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

RELATED Court docs: University of Florida attempting to block professors from testifying in voting rights lawsuit

RELATED NAACP urges professional athletes to avoid Texas

Latest Headlines

Navy fires leadership of USS Connecticut after underwater mountain crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy fires leadership of USS Connecticut after underwater mountain crash
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy relieved the leadership of the USS Connecticut of their duties due to a loss of confidence after the submarine struck an underwater mountain last month.
Build Back Better paid for by tax revenue, savings, Democrats say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Build Back Better paid for by tax revenue, savings, Democrats say
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A congressional committee's analysis of the Build Back Better legislation says it will raise $1.47 trillion in revenue, a figure that, together with other savings will more than pay for the bill, Democrats said Thursday.
S&P 500 rises for sixth straight day amid Fed bond-buying fallout
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500 rises for sixth straight day amid Fed bond-buying fallout
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each hit record highs on Thursday as markets responded to continued fallout from the Federal Reserve's plans to taper its bond-buying program and a new pandemic low in unemployment.
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, and Sen. Rand Paul again traded barbs at a Senate hearing Thursday after Paul accused Fauci of starting the COVID-19 pandemic by funding research in China.
Juror in Rittenhouse trial booted after joking about Blake shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Juror in Rittenhouse trial booted after joking about Blake shooting
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The judge booted a juror from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Thursday after he joked about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which sparked protests in Wisconsin last year.
Report: U.S. trade deficit ballons to $80.9B
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: U.S. trade deficit ballons to $80.9B
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. trade deficit reached an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September, sparked by consumer demand for computers, electric equipment and industrial supplies, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to 269,000; just above pre-COVID-19 mark
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to 269,000; just above pre-COVID-19 mark
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday that there were 269,000 new jobless claims last week, a decline of 14,000 filings from the previous week.
Feds arrest Russian analyst linked to 2016 'Steele Dossier' on Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Feds arrest Russian analyst linked to 2016 'Steele Dossier' on Trump
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, the primary source of the so-called "Steele Dossier" of information involved in Democrats' investigation of ties between former President Donald Trump and Moscow, has been arrested.
U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine requirements for 100 million workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine requirements for 100 million workers
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of American workers have two months to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or they'll have to be tested every week and wear a mask in the workplace, under new rules issued by U.S. officials Thursday.
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- More than 14 million people watched the Atlanta Braves win their first Major League Baseball championship in a quarter-century on Tuesday and viewership improved overall for the 2021 World Series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
Sen. Rand Paul attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate COVID-19 hearing
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
Braves-Astros was 2nd least-watched World Series in modern ratings era
Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill
Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement