Snow-free in Mile High City? Fall in Denver off to an unusual start

A resident clears snow from his property during a snowstorm that left over a foot of snow in Denver on February 2, 2016. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Last winter was one for the record books in Denver in terms of snowfall, but as a new season gets underway, the city is already experiencing a snow deficit. Denver measured 80.2 inches of snow last winter, which made the 2020-2021 season the snowiest in the city in 37 years since the 1983-1984 season when Denver tallied 80.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service records. The city measures 56.5 inches of snow on average in a season based on 30-year data from 1982 to 2020, but the snowiest winter on record occurred in 1908-1909 when 118.7 inches accumulated. Advertisement

Residents that were anticipating a repeat of last winter could be scratching their heads as measurable snow has yet to fall in the Mile High City.

"Here we are getting into the first week of November, and we do not yet have our first official snow in the city of Denver," AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach said while reporting from snowless Denver.

While the first days of November may sound early for snow, it is well behind schedule for Denver. The first measurable snow of the season typically falls around Oct. 18.

Last year, Denver reported its first measurable snow on Sept. 8, which tied for the second earliest on record. In 1961, measurable snow was recorded on Sept. 3, according to the NWS.

Green grass and fall foliage can still be seen in Denver with only a trace of snow falling so far this season. (AccuWeather)

To be considered measurable snow, Denver International Airport needs to receive 0.1 of an inch. If a small amount of snow falls and does not stack up to this benchmark, it is considered to be a trace of snow.

"There was a trace of snow recorded in Denver on Nov. 2, but that is not technically measurable snow," Laubach said.

A trace of snow was also reported at the airport on Sept. 15, but once again, this fell short of being considered the first measurable snow.

The official snow measurements are taken at DIA, which is about 19 miles northeast of downtown Denver and farther away from the Rocky Mountains.

"When it comes to snow, that difference can be a little noticeable since snow tends to favor areas closer to the mountains," Laubach said.

However, Laubach added that in the grand scheme of things, this difference is typically not a deciding factor on when the first measurable snow of the season is observed.

After nearing the all-time snow record at the end of last winter, there is the chance that Denver could approach the record for the latest snowfall to kick off a winter season.

"If we make it until Nov. 14, we'll crack the top 10 in terms of the latest snowfall in Denver," Laubach said.

The latest date in the season that Denver has gone without measurable snow falling in the city is Nov. 21, a record that has stood since 1934. However, that record could be in jeopardy this year.

"Longer-range forecast models are leaning toward a drier and warmer weather pattern along the Colorado Front Range for the near future," Laubach explained.

Once the current weather pattern snaps and winter weather develops across Colorado, it could end up being another snowy winter for Colorado with AccuWeather long-range forecasters predicting a near- to above-normal winter for snow for most of the state.