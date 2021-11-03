Trending
Nov. 3, 2021 / 6:16 PM

Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill

By Daniel Uria
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., announced Wednesday that paid family leave will be included in the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- House Democrats announced Wednesday that paid family leave has been reinserted into the Build Back Better Act.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., announced that a version of the provisions had been added back to the $1.75 trillion deal that has long been stalled in Congress after previously having been cut.

"For far too long, American workers have had to make the impossible choice between providing for their families and caring for them," Neal said. "Now, because of the leadership and tireless advocacy of the people's House, meaningful paid family and medical leave will be included as part of the Build Back Better Act."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said paid leave "is essential for getting children learning and parents earning."

"#PaidLeaveForAll builds on the transformational provisions of [President Joe Biden's] Build Back Better Act which will benefit millions of parents and families across America with child care and universal pre-K, the Child Tax Credit, home health care and more!" Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

The plan seeks to allow workers to take paid time off when needed following the birth or adoption of a child, or when caring for a sick loved one or their own health.

President Joe Biden originally proposed ensuring 12 weeks of paid leave but it was reduced and then scrapped from the bill last week over concerns about cost as it would be funded through the federal government.

Democrats hope to pass the bill in the Senate through the filibuster-avoiding process of budget reconciliation, however, moderates Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have withheld their key votes.

Lawmakers have since worked to renegotiate the bill, which originally carried a price tag of $3.5 trillion.

On Tuesday, Democrats announced that a provision to lower prescription drug costs, especially for seniors, would be included in the new version of the safety net bill.

