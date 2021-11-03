Trending
Nov. 3, 2021 / 9:18 AM

GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli holds slight lead over N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy

By Clyde Hughes
GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli holds slight lead over N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is seen with Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to Montclair State University in Little Falls, N.J., on October 8. Photo by Justin Lane/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did not coast to re-election on Tuesday night as some expected he would, and remained in a tight contest with Republican Jack Ciattarelli early on Wednesday.

Murphy was hoping to become the first Democrat to win re-election in New Jersey in four decades, and poll numbers just before the election indicated that it would happen. One poll, in fact, showed Murphy with an 8-point lead.

By Wednesday morning, however, it appeared that Murphy had no lead at all in the actual race.

Ciattarelli had a less than a 1% lead with 98% of ballots counted. Some expect the race will come down to mail-in and provisional ballots.

RELATED Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia gubernatorial race

Official results, however, may not come for at least a few days. Both of the candidates could request a recount, because the margin is so thin.

Officials estimated early Wednesday that there were about 700,000 early and mail-in votes left to count.

A Ciattarelli win would be a shocking upset for Republicans after they consistently lagged behind in the polls throughout the campaign, sometimes by double-digits.

RELATED Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform

Murphy painted Ciattarelli during the campaign as a lesser version of Donald Trump -- an assessment the GOP businessman consistently rejected. Experts feel that Ciattarelli likely won support from some moderate Democratic New Jersey voters who also put Republican Gov. Chris Christie in office for two terms.

"I wanted to come out here tonight and tell you that we won," Ciattarelli told supporters early Wednesday, according to the Bergen Record. "But I'm here to tell you that we're winning, we're winning."

At a gathering in Asbury Park, Murphy was optimistic that he will ultimately emerge victorious.

RELATED Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington

"[I'm sorry] that tonight could not yet be the celebration we wanted it to be," he said. "When every vote is counted ... we hope to have a celebration."

New Jersey was one of two states that elected a new governor on Tuesday. In Virginia, Trump-endorsed Republican Glenn Youngkin upset Democratic challenger and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

