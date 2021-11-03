Tuesday was historic night for candidates of color elected across U.S.

Republican candidate Winsome Sears takes the stage early on Wednesday to celebrate her election as Virginia's first Black female lieutenant governor, at a rally at the Westfields Marriott Hotel in Chantilly, Va. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Tuesday night was historic in a number of American cities, where voters elected several candidates of color to the mayor's office -- and Boston elected its first female leader. Perhaps heading the list was Democrat Eric Adams, who soundly defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa to become mayor of New York City. Advertisement

Adams, who won with more than 70% of the vote, will be the city's second Black mayor after David Dinkins, who led New York City from 1990 to 1993.

Here's a list of how some of the other races turned out on Tuesday night:

Boston

Michelle Wu became the first woman and first person of color to win the mayorship in Boston.

A city councilor, Wu beat out a crowded field of candidates in the Democratic primary in September to succeed Marty Walsh, who left to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary.

Tuesday, Wu defeated fellow councilor Annissa Essaibi George to win election.

"We are ready to meet this moment," Wu said in her victory speech.

"We are ready to become a Boston for everyone. We're ready to be a Boston that doesn't push people out but welcomes all who call our city home."

With her victory, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants broke Boston's 199-year streak of White, male mayors.

Pittsburgh

The western Pennsylvania city elected its first Black mayor on Tuesday -- Ed Gainey, who was raised by a single mother and lived in public housing before he started a career in politics.

Gainey defeated Republican challenger Tony Moreno.

CommUnity. Good Morning Thank you. This victory is OUR victory. Waking up this morning I am filled with hope because of all of you. Together we are building a Pittsburgh that will empower every neighborhood. Together we are building a city for all! pic.twitter.com/qH4jIigsOC— Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) November 3, 2021

"We know how people have talked about Pittsburgh, how siloed it is, how segregated it is," Gainey told supporters, according to WESA-FM. "But today, you changed that."

Gainey, 51, succeeds two-term Mayor Bill Peduto, who he defeated in the Democratic primary in May. Before his election, Gainey served in the Pennsylvania House representing the state's 24th District.

Advertisement

Cincinnati

Like Pittsburgh, another rust belt city elected its first mayor of color on Tuesday night.

Democrat Aftab Pureval won his bid to become Cincinnati's mayor by defeating Republican David Mann, who conceded the race late Tuesday.

Words can't express how honored and excited I am to be the next Mayor of Cincinnati. Tonight, we made history! Let's get to work! https://t.co/GGoBQbZS5U— Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) November 3, 2021

Pureval will be the first Asian-American-Pacific mayor in Cincinnati history -- and the only one in the Midwest. His parents emigrated from India to the United States in search of a better life.

"Tonight, we made history," Pureval tweeted after his victory.

Buffalo, N.Y.

Mayor Byron Brown capped off a long-shot, write-in campaign to stay in office after he was upset by Democrat India Walton in the party's primary in June.

It was a stunning defeat for Brown, who'd refused to debate her or even acknowledge her campaign before the primary.

After his defeat, however, the longtime mayor went on the offensive and criticized Walton for her inexperience and popularized the motto, "Write Down Bryon Brown," to boost his chances of winning as a write-in candidate for the general election.

Advertisement Have you voted yet? The polls close at 9pm. Choose experience! #WriteDownByronBrown pic.twitter.com/SFMzmz3Fv0— Mayor Byron W. Brown (@byronwbrown) November 2, 2021

Walton, who refused to concede on Tuesday, was expected to become Buffalo's first female mayor after she topped Brown in the Democratic primary.

Brown is Buffalo's longest-serving mayor in history, having first taken office in 2006.

Other races

Dearborn, Mich. , which has long been home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country, elected its first Arab-American and Muslim mayor in Abdullah Hammoud, who's served as a state representative.

, which has long been home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country, elected its first Arab-American and Muslim mayor in Abdullah Hammoud, who's served as a state representative. Democrat Tyrone Garner defeated GOP incumbent David Alvey to become the first Black mayor of Kansas City, Kan. and Wyandotte County. The city and the county have a unified government.

and Wyandotte County. The city and the county have a unified government. In Atlantic City, N.J. , Mayor Marty Small beat out a field of six candidates to win a full term as mayor. He was elected to the office in a special election last year to complete the term of former Mayor Frank Gilliam, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges.

, Mayor Marty Small beat out a field of six candidates to win a full term as mayor. He was elected to the office in a special election last year to complete the term of former Mayor Frank Gilliam, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges. Winsome Sears was elected as Virginia 's first Black lieutenant governor.

's first Black lieutenant governor. Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine fell short in his bid to become mayor of Stamford, Conn.