Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2021 / 12:26 PM

Tuesday was historic night for candidates of color elected across U.S.

Several cities, including Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, saw the election of their first mayors of color on Tuesday night.

By Clyde Hughes
Tuesday was historic night for candidates of color elected across U.S.
Republican candidate Winsome Sears takes the stage early on Wednesday to celebrate her election as Virginia's first Black female lieutenant governor, at a rally at the Westfields Marriott Hotel in Chantilly, Va. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Tuesday night was historic in a number of American cities, where voters elected several candidates of color to the mayor's office -- and Boston elected its first female leader.

Perhaps heading the list was Democrat Eric Adams, who soundly defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa to become mayor of New York City.

Advertisement

Adams, who won with more than 70% of the vote, will be the city's second Black mayor after David Dinkins, who led New York City from 1990 to 1993.

Here's a list of how some of the other races turned out on Tuesday night:

RELATED Republican Glenn Youngkin upsets McAuliffe to win Virginia governor's race

Boston

Michelle Wu became the first woman and first person of color to win the mayorship in Boston.

A city councilor, Wu beat out a crowded field of candidates in the Democratic primary in September to succeed Marty Walsh, who left to become President Joe Biden's labor secretary.

RELATED Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform

Tuesday, Wu defeated fellow councilor Annissa Essaibi George to win election.

Advertisement
RELATED Thousands on unpaid leave in NYC as vaccine mandate layoffs take effect

"We are ready to meet this moment," Wu said in her victory speech.

"We are ready to become a Boston for everyone. We're ready to be a Boston that doesn't push people out but welcomes all who call our city home."

With her victory, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants broke Boston's 199-year streak of White, male mayors.

Pittsburgh

The western Pennsylvania city elected its first Black mayor on Tuesday -- Ed Gainey, who was raised by a single mother and lived in public housing before he started a career in politics.

Gainey defeated Republican challenger Tony Moreno.

"We know how people have talked about Pittsburgh, how siloed it is, how segregated it is," Gainey told supporters, according to WESA-FM. "But today, you changed that."

Gainey, 51, succeeds two-term Mayor Bill Peduto, who he defeated in the Democratic primary in May. Before his election, Gainey served in the Pennsylvania House representing the state's 24th District.

Advertisement

Cincinnati

Like Pittsburgh, another rust belt city elected its first mayor of color on Tuesday night.

Democrat Aftab Pureval won his bid to become Cincinnati's mayor by defeating Republican David Mann, who conceded the race late Tuesday.

Pureval will be the first Asian-American-Pacific mayor in Cincinnati history -- and the only one in the Midwest. His parents emigrated from India to the United States in search of a better life.

"Tonight, we made history," Pureval tweeted after his victory.

Buffalo, N.Y.

Mayor Byron Brown capped off a long-shot, write-in campaign to stay in office after he was upset by Democrat India Walton in the party's primary in June.

It was a stunning defeat for Brown, who'd refused to debate her or even acknowledge her campaign before the primary.

After his defeat, however, the longtime mayor went on the offensive and criticized Walton for her inexperience and popularized the motto, "Write Down Bryon Brown," to boost his chances of winning as a write-in candidate for the general election.

Walton, who refused to concede on Tuesday, was expected to become Buffalo's first female mayor after she topped Brown in the Democratic primary.

Brown is Buffalo's longest-serving mayor in history, having first taken office in 2006.

Other races

  • Dearborn, Mich., which has long been home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country, elected its first Arab-American and Muslim mayor in Abdullah Hammoud, who's served as a state representative.
  • Democrat Tyrone Garner defeated GOP incumbent David Alvey to become the first Black mayor of Kansas City, Kan. and Wyandotte County. The city and the county have a unified government.
  • In Atlantic City, N.J., Mayor Marty Small beat out a field of six candidates to win a full term as mayor. He was elected to the office in a special election last year to complete the term of former Mayor Frank Gilliam, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges.
  • Winsome Sears was elected as Virginia's first Black lieutenant governor.
  • Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine fell short in his bid to become mayor of Stamford, Conn.
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court justices question legality of restrictive N.Y. gun law
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Supreme Court justices question legality of restrictive N.Y. gun law
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- In a rare occasion on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a major gun rights case that targets a New York law that makes it difficult for residents to carry firearms in public.
Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- In a bid to improve its environmental impact, Alaska Airlines announced on Wednesday that it's doing away with plastic bottles and plastic cups on all flights -- a move it says will save almost 2 million pounds of waste.
Zillow ditches 'Offers' home-flipping business, cuts 25% of workforce
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Zillow ditches 'Offers' home-flipping business, cuts 25% of workforce
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Digital real estate business Zillow says it's getting out of the home-flipping business and laying off a quarter of its workforce.
ADP-Moody's: More than 570,000 private jobs added in October
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ADP-Moody's: More than 570,000 private jobs added in October
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- More than 570,000 private-sector jobs were added in the United States during the month of October, ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday in their monthly jobs report.
GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli neck-and-neck with N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli neck-and-neck with N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did not coast to re-election on Tuesday night as some expected he would, and remained in a tight contest with Republican Jack Ciattarelli early on Wednesday.
Republican Mike Carey, Democrat Shontel Brown win House races in Ohio
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Republican Mike Carey, Democrat Shontel Brown win House races in Ohio
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans held onto one seat each in two U.S. House races in Ohio on Tuesday night -- with the election of coal lobbyist Mike Carey and Shontel Brown.
Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Federal agents have charged three people and seized more than a ton of cocaine, its largest such seizure for the state in more than a decade, authorities said.
Republican Glenn Youngkin upsets McAuliffe to win Virginia governor's race
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Republican Glenn Youngkin upsets McAuliffe to win Virginia governor's race
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a tight gubernatorial race in Virginia.
Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tuesday is Election Day across the United States, and there are a number of key races and ballot initiatives to watch, including gubernatorial contests in Virginia and New Jersey and a mayoral race in New York City.
CDC authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday officially recommended that children between ages 5 and 11 receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli neck-and-neck with N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy
GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli neck-and-neck with N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy
U.S. Army veteran sentenced to 25 years for plotting to bomb 2019 rally
U.S. Army veteran sentenced to 25 years for plotting to bomb 2019 rally
Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade
Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade
Republican Mike Carey, Democrat Shontel Brown win House races in Ohio
Republican Mike Carey, Democrat Shontel Brown win House races in Ohio
Republican Glenn Youngkin upsets McAuliffe to win Virginia governor's race
Republican Glenn Youngkin upsets McAuliffe to win Virginia governor's race
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement