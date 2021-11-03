ADP-Moody's: More than 570,000 private jobs added in October

A worker assembles a vehicle at Chrysler's assembly plant in Belvidere, Ill. Wednesday's report said the manufacturing sector added 53,000 jobs in October. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- More than 570,000 private-sector jobs were added in the United States during the month of October, ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday in their monthly jobs report. The report said about 571,000 private jobs were added for the month, following 523,000 in September and 310,000 in August. Advertisement

Wednesday's report said the service sector created most of the new jobs (458,000), and 305,000 were added at large U.S. businesses.

The assessment was far better than the roughly 400,000 private jobs that most analysts expected.

"The labor market showed renewed momentum last month, with a jump from the third quarter average of 385,000 monthly jobs added, marking nearly 5 million job gains this year," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a statement.

"Service sector providers led the increase and the goods sector gains were broad-based, reporting the strongest reading of the year. Large companies fueled the stronger recovery in October, marking the second straight month of impressive growth."

Wednesday's report noted that 882,000 private jobs were created in May, followed by a slide in the following months before higher figures returned.

"The job market is revving back up as the Delta-wave of the pandemic winds down," Moody's Chief Economist Mark Zandi said in a statement.

"Job gains are accelerating across all industries, and especially among large companies. As long as the pandemic remains contained, more big job gains are likely in coming months."

The report said that the leisure/hospitality sector created 185,000 jobs, the goods-producing sector 113,000, construction 54,000 and manufacturing 53,000.