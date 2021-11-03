Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia gubernatorial

1/5

Virginia Republican gubernatorial winner Glenn Youngkin shakes hands with supporters at the Westfields Marriott Hotel in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday. Youngkin ran against Democratic candidate and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe for the Virginia Gubernatorial Election.

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin was projected to defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a tight gubernatorial race in Virginia early Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the New Jersey governor contest, the final ballots were being counted as incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli stood at a virtual tie. The election in Virginia, which was one of many races held nationwide Tuesday, was projected in Youngkin's favor early Wednesday by both CNN and NBC News. Advertisement

As of 1:58 a.m. with 95% of precincts reporting, the Virginia Department of Elections said Youngkin had secured 50.7% of the vote to McAuliffe's 48.5%.

"Alrighty, Virginia! We won this thing!" Youngkin yelled during his victory speech to his screaming supporters. "Together, together we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth. And friends, we're going to start that transformation on Day One. There is no time to waste. Our kids can't wait. We work in real-people time, not government time."

McAuliffe, who was governor of the state from 2014-2018, has yet to concede and told his supporters that they would hold out until every vote is counted.

"We are going to continue to count the votes because every single Virginian deserves to have their vote counted," he said.

Of the numerous contests held Tuesday, the race between Youngkin and McAuliffe was considered among the most high-profile as the state, like that of New Jersey, historically has served as a proving ground for the opposition to the party that holds the presidency.

The governor seat was up for grabs as Democrat Ralph Northam was ineligible to run for a third consecutive term, and the Democrats came out in force in support of their candidate.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama had stumped for McAuliffe and attacked Youngkin by describing him as a Donald Trump wannabe despite his efforts to distance himself from the former Republican president but while championing divisive topics and embracing the false claim that Biden's election win was the result of voter fraud.

In a statement published as the results were coming in, Trump boasted that he didn't have to hold rallies for Youngkin in order for the Republican to win the governorship.

"It is looking like Terry McAuliffe's campaign against a certain person named 'Trump' has very much helped Glenn Youngkin," Trump said. "Thank you to the [Make America Great Again] voters for turning out big!"

Youngkin had focused his campaign on banning critical race theory, an academic and legal concept discussing systemic racism that is not part of Virginia's elementary and high school curriculum, and in his victory speech Wednesday he vowed to "restore excellence in our schools."

"We're going to introduce choice within our public school system. How about that -- choice within the school system?" he said. "We're going to press forward with a curriculum that includes listening to parents input, a curriculum that allows our children to run as fast as they can, teaching them how to think, enabling their dreams to soar."

In the other notable race not called on Tuesday, New Jersey's gubernatorial candidates were locked in a standstill.

Early Wednesday, Murphy trailed Ciattarelli by fewer than 600 votes with more than 400,000 to be tabulated, according to NBC News.

The vote, however, puts them in a virtual tie, and both candidates early Wednesday gave short speeches to their supporters vowing to wait for every vote to be counted and each stating they will be victorious when all ballots have been tabulated.

"I wanted to come out here tonight and to tell you that we had won, but I'm here to tell you that we're winning," Ciattarelli said. "We got to have time to make sure every legal vote is counted. And I'm confident, I'm confident that when they are I can stand before you and not say that we are winning, I can stand before you and say we won."

Murphy, who is seeking to become the first Democratic governor to win re-election in the state since Brendan Byrne in 1977, told his supporters from Asbury Park that they will have a to wait a little be longer before victory.

"We're all sorry that tonight could not yet be the celebration we wanted it to be, but as I said, when every vote is counted -- and every vote will be counted -- we hope to have a celebration," he said.

On Tuesday, Democrat Eric Adams was projected within an hour of polls closing to become the next mayor of New York City, a position that was to be left vacant by the outgoing Bill de Blasio.

Adams downed his Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa by a resounding 66% of the vote share to nearly 28%, with nearly 98% of scanners reporting early Wednesday, according to the Board of Elections in the City of New York.

In Boston, history was made when voters elected the city's first Asian American as mayor in Michelle Wu.

According to city data, Wu secured 63% of the vote to Annissa Essaibi George's 36% with 100% of precincts reported.

They were competing for the seat left empty by former Gov. Martin Walsh, who was tapped by the Biden administration to lead the Department of Labor.

In her concession speech, Essaibi George offered Wu congratulations.

"She is the first woman, the first person of color and as an Asian American, the first elected to be mayor of Boston," she said. "I know this is no small feat, you know this is no small feat."