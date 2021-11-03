Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2021 / 5:14 AM

Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade

By Darryl Coote
Justice Dept.: One ton of cocaine seized in New York's largest bust in a decade
The cocaine seized was found hidden in lawn rollers imported from Puerto Rico and were to be shipped to the Bronx, New York. Photo courtesy of Drug Enforcement Agency New York/Twitter

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Federal agents have busted a drug conspiracy to transport cocaine into New York, bringing charges against three people and seizing more than a ton of the narcotic, its largest such seizure for the state in more than a decade, authorities said.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine over two days in late September.

Advertisement

Jorge Aponte-Guzman, 33, Nelson Agramonte-Minaya, 37, and Carlos Maisonet-Lopez, 32, were charged in an indictment unsealed Monday in a Manhattan federal court with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison to a maximum of life.

According to court documents, law enforcement agents Sept. 29 were on the lookout for a rental van in New Jersey driven by Aponte-Guzman.

RELATED Carole Baskin launches discovery+ series prior to 'Tiger King 2' premiere

The document states officers watched the van drive from a loading dock in the state to an apparently abandoned residence where they saw Maisonet-Lopez approach the vehicle on foot and Agramonte-Minaya standing in a basement-level unit.

The officers arrested the three suspects and searched the van, discovering shipping pallets and records stating they contained lawn rollers from Puerto Rico with a destination of the Bronx, New York.

Advertisement

The basement-level unit appeared to be outfitted with power tools and furniture covered in plastic to unpack the lawn rollers, the document said.

RELATED Attorneys make opening remarks in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

"Law enforcement officers cut open the 10 lawn rollers that were in the van and seized a total of 460 kilograms of cocaine," according to the charging document, which said the next day officers returned to the loading dock where there was a second shipment of lawn rollers containing the same amount of the illegal drug.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said the seizure signifies the shifting drug landscape of New York as cocaine confiscations have risen more than 150% in the last year.

"A multimillion-dollar storm of cocaine was seized before it could wreak havoc in the Northeast," he said.

RELATED Swiss authorities indict former FIFA officials on fraud charge over $2M payment

RELATED American Airlines passenger charged with punching flight attendant

Latest Headlines

Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia gubernatorial race
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia gubernatorial race
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a tight gubernatorial race in Virginia.
Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tuesday is Election Day across the United States, and there are a number of key races and ballot initiatives to watch, including gubernatorial contests in Virginia and New Jersey and a mayoral race in New York City.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now approved for kids 5-11
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now approved for kids 5-11
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday officially recommended that children between ages 5 and 11 receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas' abortion law cut procedures by half in September, study finds
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas' abortion law cut procedures by half in September, study finds
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The number of abortions performed in Texas plummeted by half in September, which is the month the state's new abortion law restricting the procedure went into effect.
Justice Department sues against Penguin Random House's acquisition of Simon & Schuster
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department sues against Penguin Random House's acquisition of Simon & Schuster
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday sued against Penguin Random House's planned acquisition of one of its main competitors, Simon & Schuster.
Attorneys make opening remarks in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Attorneys make opening remarks in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Attorneys made opening remarks Tuesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two men dead and injured a third during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year.
Schumer announces deal to lower prescription drug prices in $1.75T spending bill
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Schumer announces deal to lower prescription drug prices in $1.75T spending bill
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Democrats had reached a deal Tuesday to lower prescription drug costs, especially for seniors, as part of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social safety net bill.
Oklahoma parole board recommends commutation for Julius Jones
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Oklahoma parole board recommends commutation for Julius Jones
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant a commutation for a death row prisoner set to be executed later this month.
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a traffic collision Tuesday in Las Vegas and will be charged with DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Facebook ditches facial recognition feature, to delete data
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Facebook ditches facial recognition feature, to delete data
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Facebook announced Tuesday that it's ditching the facial recognition system it uses to recognize and automatically tag people in photos and videos on the platform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Army veteran sentenced to 25 years for plotting to bomb 2019 rally
U.S. Army veteran sentenced to 25 years for plotting to bomb 2019 rally
Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform
Election Day: Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral; Minn. rejects police reform
Striking John Deere workers could return to work with UAW vote
Striking John Deere workers could return to work with UAW vote
Missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well in Western Australia home
Missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith found alive and well in Western Australia home
Yahoo leaves China after new consumer data law takes effect
Yahoo leaves China after new consumer data law takes effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement