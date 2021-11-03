Trending
Nov. 3, 2021 / 2:50 PM

Jury views video, hears testimony from police in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

By Danielle Haynes
Jury views video, hears testimony from police in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse faces several charges for fatally shooting two Kenosha, Wis., protesters and injuring a third in 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Kenosha County, Wis., Sheriff's Department

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday showed jurors video taken from the night Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a Kenosha, Wis., protest last year on the third day of the teen's homicide trial.

The video was taken from the live stream of a self-described social media influencer -- Koerri Washington -- who gave testimony toward the end of Tuesday and beginning of Wednesday's proceedings. Washington attended the protest, which took place in reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake days earlier.

The shots that killed Joseph Rosenbaum could be heard in the video.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on charges of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18; and failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters -- Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber -- and injured a third -- Gaige Grosskreutz. His lawyers, though, said he fired on the men in self-defense.

Rittenhouse said he drove from his home in Illinois to Kenosha to protect businesses from violence during the protest.

Washington told the jury there were fewer protesters in the streets the night of the shooting compared to earlier nights of demonstrations. He also said there was less property damage on Aug. 25, 2020, and there were "visibly" more people out protecting businesses and property from damage.

The influencer told the court that Rosenbaum was acting erratically that night and that Rittenhouse appeared to be chain-smoking and looked nervous.

"He seemed like he was young and didn't know what was going," Washington said of Rittenhouse.

Meanwhile, Kenosha police Detective Martin Howard testified that he observed injuries on Rittenhouse after the teen fled to his home in Antioch, Ill. Howard interviewed Rittenhouse in Antioch and described seeing a "half-inch scratch above his left eyebrow," "a small cut on his lower lip," "an approximately 2-inch scratch under his left collar bone" and "some redness to the right side ... of his belly button." The Teen also had redness on multiple areas of his body as well as two bumps on the back of his head.

