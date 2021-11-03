Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2021 / 8:48 PM

Heather Mack indicted in Chicago for mother's 2014 murder in Indonesia

By Daniel Uria
Heather Mack indicted in Chicago for mother's 2014 murder in Indonesia
Heather Mack was indicted on federal conspiracy and obstruction charges in Chicago on Wednesday after returning from Indonesia where she served seven years in prison after being convicted in the murder of her mother. File Photo by Made Nagi/EPA-EFE

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Chicago woman who served seven years in prison in Bali for murdering her mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase was indicted on new charges Wednesday upon her return to the United States.

Heather Mack, 26, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country and obstruction of justice for the 2014 killing of her mother, wealthy Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase at the St. Regis Bali resort.

Tommy Schaefer, Mack's boyfriend at the time of the killing, was charged with the same counts on Wednesday but remains in prison in Bali.

The two conspiracy charges carry a life sentence, while the obstruction of justice charges carry 20 years in prison.

Mack was released from an Indonesian prison on Friday after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence for conspiring with Schaefer to kill her mother.

Wednesday's indictment says the couple devised the plan to kill Wiese-Mack in the United States before they traveled to Bali and conspired with Schaefer's cousin, Robert Ryan Justin Bibbs, who did not participate in the killing but pleaded guilty to advising Schaefer on how to cover it up.

It adds that they "corruptly destroyed, mutilated and concealed objects and attempted to do so, with intent to impair the object's integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding, by forcing the body of Sheila A. Von Wiese into a suitcase after she had been killed and removing the suitcase from the place of the murder and by removing linens and items of clothing worn during the killing."

Mack's attorney, Brian Claypool, said he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges, describing them as unlawful as she was already convicted of the crime in Indonesia.

"Heather has already faced a legitimate trial in Indonesia that included evidence that was assisted by the FBI, in front of a three-judge panel," Claypool said. "This was not a kangaroo court in Indonesia. Heather was 18 at the time of this alleged crime. She's done her time."

Prior to her arrival in Chicago, Mack's attorneys had filed an emergency court order to ensure her 6-year-old daughter, Stella, who was born while she was in custody in Indonesia, would not be taken into child protective services but instead placed with a private individual.

Schaefer's mother, Kia Walker, has filed to obtain custody of Stella, who had previously been living with a foster mother.

