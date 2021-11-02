USS Connecticut submarine grounded on uncharted seamount, Navy says

The USS Connecticut is in port in Guam after a collision with an uncharted seamount in early October. File Photo by Thiep Van Nguyen II/U.S. Navy



Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine grounded on an uncharged seamount in the South China Sea last month, and is now in Guam undergoing initial repairs, according to the U.S. Navy. The USS Connecticut, built in 1997, collided with the seamount -- an underwater mountain -- on Oct. 2, the Navy said in a statement late Monday, nearly a month after the collision. Advertisement

Eleven sailors suffered non-life-threatening injuries and an investigation into the incident was completed last week. The Connecticut is currently in port in Guam, awaiting repairs.

The cause of the collision was first reported Monday by USNI News, the U.S. Naval Institute's online news and analysis portal.

RELATED USS Connecticut submarine strikes object underwater in South China Sea

The Navy said that it did not publicly report the incident until October 7 so it could maintain operational security.

"The investigation determined USS Connecticut grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the 7th Fleet said in Monday evening's statement.

"Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet will determine whether follow-on actions, including accountability, are appropriate," 7th Fleet officials said.

Meanwhile, China on Monday and Tuesday continued its criticism of the United States over the incident, accusing it of not sufficiently explaining what happened.

Advertisement

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday that the U.S. explanation was far from satisfactory, according the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

"Nearly a month after the incident, the U.S. said the submarine hit an unknown sea mountain and blurred the location of the incident by saying it happened in international waters in the Indo-Pacific," Wang said.

RELATED Navy battles bedbugs aboard submarine USS Connecticut

"We once again urge the US to elaborate on the accident and fully respond to the concerns and doubts of the countries in the region," Wang said.

One of three Seawolf-class submarines in the Navy's fleet, Connecticut was commissioned on Dec. 11, 1998. It is the fifth vessel by that name, and its motto is "Arsenal of the Nation."

In 2019, the submarine underwent maintenance and modernization over a five-month period at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility.