Nov. 2, 2021 / 2:27 AM

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in D.C.

By Darryl Coote
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in D.C.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday night after taking a fall and hitting his head at Howard University in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 80-year-old Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday night after hitting his head in a fall in Washington, D.C., according to officials and members of his family.

Jackson was at Howard University in support of students protesting campus living conditions when the fall occurred.

Santita Jackson, one of his daughters, tweeted that "he's resting comfortably & doing well."

A spokesman with Rainbow Push, a Chicago-based nonprofit founded by Jesse Jackson, said the civil rights icon fell and hit his head on entering a campus building and was taken to Howard Hospital where tests including a CT scan were performed, WLS reported.

The tests returned normal, but he will stay at the hospital overnight, the spokesman said.

Howard University confirmed via Twitter that a university administrator had transported Jesse Jackson to the hospital after he sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center on campus.

The university said the fall happened while he was meeting members of the administration, including university president Wayne Frederick who joined Jesse Jackson at the hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev. Jesse Jackson and his family at this time," the university said.

According to The Grio, protests at the school were entering their third week, and prior to the fall Jesse Jackson on Monday was able to secure an agreement from the administration to conduct an investigation into dorm rooms containing hazardous mold and to allow students to end their protests without fear of expulsion.

The announcement came months after Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were hospitalized in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19 in August.

In 2017, Jesse Jackson revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

