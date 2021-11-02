Trending
Nov. 2, 2021 / 3:16 PM

Facebook ditches facial recognition feature, to delete data

By Danielle Haynes

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Facebook announced Tuesday that it's ditching the facial recognition system it uses to recognize and automatically tag people in photos and videos on the platform.

In addition to halting the use of the software, the company said it's deleting stored facial recognition data on more than 1 billion users.

Facebook Vice President of artificial intelligence Jerome Pesenti said the company is attempting to weigh the benefits of the technology against the growing concerns.

"Every new technology brings with it potential for both benefit and concern, and we want to find the right balance," he wrote in a blog post. "In the case of facial recognition, its long-term role in society needs to be debated in the open, and among those who will be most impacted by it. We will continue engaging in that conversation and working with the civil society groups and regulators who are leading this discussion."

Pesenti said Facebook's decision to shut down facial recognition will impact other features on the social media network, including Automatic Alt Text, which provides image descriptions for blind and visually impaired users. The feature will no longer be able to include the names of people automatically identified in photos.

People will also no longer be automatically tagged in photos or videos, nor will Facebook automatically identify people's faces in Memories posts.

Kirsten Martin, a professor of technology ethics at Notre Dame, told CNN the move was "a good example of regulatory pressure."

"The volume of images Facebook had to maintain and secure was a constant vulnerability for Facebook -- both in terms of cost but also in terms of trust," she said.

"Looking ahead, we still see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people needing to verify their identity, or to prevent fraud and impersonation," Pesenti said. "We believe facial recognition can help for products like these with privacy, transparency and control in place, so you decide if and how your face is used. We will continue working on these technologies and engaging outside experts."

The announcement comes more than a year after Facebook agreed to pay $650 million to settle a class-action lawsuit for violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. The state accused the company of failing to get users' consent before enabling the facial recognition feature.

Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a traffic collision Tuesday in Las Vegas and will be charged with DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Rare (and smelly) corpse flower blooms in San Diego for 1st time in years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rare (and smelly) corpse flower blooms in San Diego for 1st time in years
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Botanic Garden welcomed thousands of visitors for a spooky -- yet stinky -- event on Halloween this year. The garden's rare corpse flower bloomed for the first time in years.
U.S. Army veteran sentenced to 25 years for plotting to bomb 2019 rally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Army veteran sentenced to 25 years for plotting to bomb 2019 rally
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army veteran has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for plotting to bomb a 2019 rally in Long Beach, Calif.
U.S. Air Force personnel face deadline for COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Air Force personnel face deadline for COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Air Force personnel face a Tuesday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Federal Reserve expected to announce end of bond-buying program
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to announce end of bond-buying program
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday at which Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce the tapering of the Fed's bond-buying program, which was enacted as an emergency response to COVID-19.
White House unveils plan to reduce gun-related suicides in U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House unveils plan to reduce gun-related suicides in U.S.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Tuesday new steps to prevent suicides in the United States with the use of firearms, including safe gun storage and greater education on mental health.
Biden: Plan to cut methane emissions 'one of most important things we can do'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden: Plan to cut methane emissions 'one of most important things we can do'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unveiled sweeping plans on Tuesday to drastically reduce the nation's methane emissions, a leading greenhouse gas.
Striking John Deere workers could return to work with UAW vote
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Striking John Deere workers could return to work with UAW vote
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Members of the UAW union were scheduled to vote Tuesday on an agreement reached last weekend with striking workers at tractor company John Deere, which could end a labor walkout that's been going for more than two weeks.
USS Connecticut submarine grounded on uncharted seamount, Navy says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
USS Connecticut submarine grounded on uncharted seamount, Navy says
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine grounded on an uncharged seamount in the South China Sea last month, and is now in Guam undergoing initial repairs, according to the U.S. Navy.
Gallup poll: Americans expect to spend $837 on holiday gifts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup poll: Americans expect to spend $837 on holiday gifts
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Gallup poll released Tuesday finds that Americans expect to spend an average of $837 on gifts this holiday season, about the same as last year.
