Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two men dead and injured a third, during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year, began Monday with the start of jury selection -- which may prove to be a difficult task. Demonstrators were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020 when the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Advertisement

He faces charges of criminal homicide for the deaths. Defense attorneys argue that he fired his assault-style rifle in self-defense.

Rittenhouse, now 18, who has pleaded not guilty to felony homicide and misdemeanor charges, has been free since he posted $2 million in bail a year ago.

The process of selecting 12 impartial jurors could be difficult because of the high-profile nature of the case.

More than 10 potential jurors were dismissed early on Monday for varying reasons.

Last week, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that attorneys in the trial may refer to all three men who were injured by Rittenhouse as "rioters," "looters," and "arsonists" -- but not as "victims."

"The word 'victim' is a loaded, loaded word," he said. "Alleged victim' is a cousin to it."

Rittenhouse was arrested a day after the shootings and was indicted as an adult on charges of being a fugitive from justice. Since then, he's been charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Other charges include misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18 and non-criminal violation of failure to comply with an emergency order.

Rittenhouse's attorney has argued that he left his home across the border in Illinois and traveled to Kenosha to protect businesses during the protests, and that he feared for his life.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse flashed White supremacist symbols at a bar on Jan. 5, the day he pleaded not guilty to felony homicide and other crimes.