President Joe Biden, world leaders speak at opening ceremony for U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26)
Nov. 1, 2021 / 9:09 AM

Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law from Justice Dept., providers

By Clyde Hughes
Activists both for and against legal abortion protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on October 4 on the first day of its new term. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will again wade into the fight over Texas' strict abortion law that bars the procedure as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The high court, which narrowly decided not to block the law after it took effect last month, will hear arguments in two cases filed by the Justice Department and abortion providers.

At issue in Monday's arguments is not whether the Texas law is unconstitutional, but rather the justices must decide whether the department and abortion providers have standing to challenge the controversial law in federal court.

The law, known as S.B. 8, bars challenges in federal court.

RELATED One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party

What has made the law so difficult to challenge in court is the fact that it doesn't rely on state authorities to enforce it. It effectively deputizes citizens to enforce the law by allowing them to sue those who provide abortions or people who assist that endeavor. Women who receive an abortion in Texas that violates the law cannot be sued under the law

Anyone who successfully sues a provider or accomplices under the law is entitled to what critics say is a $10,000 "bounty," plus legal fees. Successful defendants are not entitled to repayment of legal fees.

A anti-abortion activist prays during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on October 4 on the first day of the high court's new term. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

After the law took effect on Sept. 1, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 against blocking the law. Five of the court's six conservative justices voted to let the law stand, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in voting to block it.

RELATED American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day

Later, a lower court blocked the law for about two days before an appellate court lifted the injunction.

In its decision, the court said that abortion providers had raised "serious questions" about the law's constitutionality, but the fact that it uses ordinary citizens to enforce "presents a complex and novel antecedent procedural questions" they did not answer.

In their arguments on Monday, the opponents argue that the law violates federal court precedent.

RELATED Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dale Carpenter, a constitutional law professor at Southern Methodist University, said the Supreme Court could act quickly after the hearing.

"The fact that they've called for such an expedited briefing strongly suggests that we will get some word from the court within a matter of weeks, if not days," Carpenter told the Texas Tribune. "I think probably in the month of November would be a good guess but you can't be sure."

The flurry of recent activity in the high court on the issue is a rare departure from the norm. The court has rarely weighed in on the legality of abortion since its landmark 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear more challenges on Dec. 1 over a Mississippi law that bars abortions after 15 weeks. It is a direct challenge to the 24-week precedent established in Roe vs. Wade.

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Seated, from left to right, are Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing, from left to right, are Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

