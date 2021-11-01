Watch Live
President Joe Biden, world leaders speak at opening ceremony for U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26)
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 9:54 AM

Coca-Cola pays $5.6 billion for Bodyarmor in largest acquisition ever

By Clyde Hughes
Coca-Cola pays $5.6 billion for Bodyarmor in largest acquisition ever
Coca-Cola first bought a 15% stake in Bodyarmor in 2018, at the time becoming its second-largest shareholder. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola said Monday that it has bought full ownership in sports drink maker Bodyarmor for more than $5 billion, expanding on its initial investment in the company three years ago.

The company said it paid $5.6 billion for 100% ownership in Bodyarmor. Coca-Cola first bought a 15% stake in 2018.

Advertisement

Bodyarmor will continue to be based in New York and operate separately as a subsidiary, officials said.

Bodyarmor was founded in 2011 as a competitor to market giants like Gatorade, which is owned by PepsiCo. Within two years, NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant became a shareholder.

The acquisition is the largest ever for Coca-Cola.

"Our talented leadership team under [President] Brent Hastie, our 400 dedicated employees and incredible Coca-Cola bottling partners have helped us build this remarkable brand," Bodyarmor co-founder Mike Repole said in a statement.

"If it wasn't for Kobe Bryant's vision and belief, Bodyarmor would not have been able to achieve the success we had. I couldn't be more excited to become part of the Coca-Cola family and set our sights on the future."

"Bodyarmor has been a great addition to the system lineup over the last three years, and the company has driven continuous innovation in hydration and health-and-wellness products," added Alfredo Rivera, president of Coca-Cola's North America operating unit.

Advertisement

Repole also founded Vitaminwater, Smartwater and Energy Brands, which are also owned by Coca-Cola.

Read More

Canadian Coke fan collects 11,308 different cans for Guinness World Record PepsiCo sells juice brands Tropicana, Naked, others for $3.3 billion Aunt Jemima rebranded as Pearl Milling Company

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law from Justice Dept., providers
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law from Justice Dept., providers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will again wade into the fight over Texas' strict abortion law that bars the procedure as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said a woman died over the weekend as dozens of migrants in Mexico attempted to swim around a barrier on the southern U.S. border in Southern California.
Police: Teen arrested for shooting at Northern California councilmember's home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: Teen arrested for shooting at Northern California councilmember's home
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Gilroy councilmember's house over the weekend that left one person dead and three others wounded.
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities said two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a Halloween party in Illinois.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Sunday.
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said that a 20-year-old man was killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana on Saturday night.
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
U.S. News // 1 day ago
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- American Airlines canceled 917 flights Sunday, which is 33% of its operations, and nearly 1,800 over three days, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware.
Subtropical Storm Wanda becomes last named storm on list
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Subtropical Storm Wanda becomes last named storm on list
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- What's left of a nor'easter that pounded the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week, has organized into what is now Subtropical Storm Wanda, taking the final name on the list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
Court docs: University of Florida attempting to block professors from testifying in voting rights lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Court docs: University of Florida attempting to block professors from testifying in voting rights lawsuit
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The University of Florida instructed three political science professors to not assist civil rights groups challenging the state's restrictive new voting law, court filings show.
American Airlines grounds more than 1,000 flights
U.S. News // 1 day ago
American Airlines grounds more than 1,000 flights
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- American Airlines has canceled more than 1,000 flights since Friday, citing bad weather and staffing shortages.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement