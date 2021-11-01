Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 4:48 PM

U.S. markets rise to record highs in first day of November trading

By Daniel Uria
U.S. markets rise to record highs in first day of November trading
All three major U.S. indexes rose to record highs on Monday, despite posting modest gains in the first day of trading in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted small gains while still touching record highs on Monday -- the first day of trading in November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 94.28 points, or 0.26%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.63% as all three major indexes hit record highs.

Advertisement

Markets got a boost on Monday as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen once again called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

"There are a number of ways in which the debt ceiling can be raised," she told reporters. "I strongly believe that it is bipartisan responsibility to do this. There is a way for Democrats to do it entirely on their own."

RELATED American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages

The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 increased 2.6%, recording its best day since Aug. 27, providing a boost to the Nasdaq.

Shares of Tesla gained 8.49% after the electric car maker reached a $1 trillion market cap last week.

Stocks that would benefit from economic recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic gained Monday with Ford rising 5.09% and Occidental Petroleum increasing 3.82%.

RELATED Florida sues Biden administration over mask mandate for federal workers

"In our view, the key story arc driving equities is the strengthening global recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee wrote in a note to clients. "COVID-19 trends are improving, but with vaccinations and boosters, the improvement in healthcare risk could materially accelerate in 2022."

Advertisement

On the contrary shares of Apple fell 0.56%, while Amazon dropped 1.61%.

Markets are coming off a strong October with all three major indexes closing the month on record highs.

RELATED Senate Democrats unveil 15% corporate minimum tax proposal

The Dow rose 5.8% in October, the S&P 500 gained 6.9% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 7.3%.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Strategic Command commences annual exercises to test readiness
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
U.S. Strategic Command commences annual exercises to test readiness
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Global Thunder, the U.S. Strategic Command's annual training focused on joint operations and nuclear readiness, on Monday started its exercises to test and improve its combat capabilities.
Miami-Dade eases mask requirement for middle, high school students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Miami-Dade eases mask requirement for middle, high school students
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade County Public schools eased its COVID-19 mask requirement Monday for middle and high school students.
SCOTUS hears arguments on opponents' 'standing' in Texas abortion case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
SCOTUS hears arguments on opponents' 'standing' in Texas abortion case
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again waded into the fight over Texas' strict abortion law that bars the procedure as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Pew survey of 17 nations give U.S. mixed reviews on culture, democracy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pew survey of 17 nations give U.S. mixed reviews on culture, democracy
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center survey released Monday finds that the United States is viewed positively in advanced economies around the world for its technology, entertainment, military and universities.
Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal rules covering how businesses are to implement President Joe Biden's emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers will be coming soon, the administration said Monday.
Christian boarding school: 'Invasive' background checks violate rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Christian boarding school: 'Invasive' background checks violate rights
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri nonprofit that operates a Christian boarding school is suing to stop enforcement of a new law that mandates background checks for all staff members at unlicensed youth residential facilities.
Supreme Court declines request for access to surveillance court opinions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court declines request for access to surveillance court opinions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by civil libertarians to allow public access to decisions handed down by the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Thousands on unpaid leave in NYC as vaccine mandate layoffs take effect
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thousands on unpaid leave in NYC as vaccine mandate layoffs take effect
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that 91% of city workers are now vaccinated against the coronavirus but thousands more still face unpaid leave, creating worker shortages throughout the city.
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- American Airlines canceled over 300 flights Monday amid staffing shortages after canceling thousands of flights over the weekend.
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two men dead and injured a third, during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year, began Monday with the start of jury selection -- which may prove to be difficult.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
High-rise building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 6
High-rise building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 6
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement