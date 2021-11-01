Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 12:50 PM

Supreme Court rejects Catholic hospital's appeal over transgender patient

By Clyde Hughes
Supreme Court rejects Catholic hospital's appeal over transgender patient
The case would have pitted the transgender man's rights against religious rights claimed by a Catholic hospital, which argued that the surgery would have violated its core religious beliefs. File Photo by torwaiphoto/Shutterstock/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided not to hear an appeal from a California hospital over a lawsuit filed by a transgender man who says the institution refused to perform a hysterectomy after it learned he was transgender.

The California Court of Appeals previously ruled that Evan Minton's lawsuit against Mercy San Juan Medical Center near Sacramento, a hospital in the Dignity Health chain, could move forward with the suit that says the hospital violated his civil rights under state law that protects LGBTQ persons.

Advertisement

The case would have pitted Minton's rights against religious rights claimed by the Catholic hospital, which has argued that the surgery would have violated its core religious beliefs.

After Minton and his physician went public about the operation's cancellation, it was performed at a Methodist hospital that's part of the same chain.

Supreme Court Justices Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil M. Gorsuch said they would have accepted the case.

The hospital said that California state law "provides no protection whatsoever to religious healthcare providers that are compelled to allow procedures that violate their faith."

Advertisement

Minton said the hospital routinely performs hysterectomies and believes his surgery was cancelled solely because he was transgender.

"When I heard the news I remember being so devastated that I collapsed to the ground," Mintons said at a hearing last year, according to NBC News. "I felt distraught and helpless that the hospital was refusing to treat me simply because of who I am."

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Seated, from left to right, are Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing, from left to right, are Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Read More

LGBTQ youths, adults face gaps in care due to gender identity Texas GOP moved beyond bathroom bill to ban transgender student athletes Biden nominates Jessica Rosenworcel to head FCC; would be first female chief

Latest Headlines

Coca-Cola pays $5.6 billion for Bodyarmor in largest acquisition ever
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coca-Cola pays $5.6 billion for Bodyarmor in largest acquisition ever
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola said Monday that it has bought full ownership in sports drink maker Bodyarmor for more than $5 billion, expanding on its initial investment in the company three years ago.
Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law from Justice Dept., providers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law from Justice Dept., providers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will again wade into the fight over Texas' strict abortion law that bars the procedure as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said a woman died over the weekend as dozens of migrants in Mexico attempted to swim around a barrier on the southern U.S. border in Southern California.
Police: Teen arrested for shooting at Northern California councilmember's home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police: Teen arrested for shooting at Northern California councilmember's home
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Gilroy councilmember's house over the weekend that left one person dead and three others wounded.
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities said two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a Halloween party in Illinois.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Sunday.
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said that a 20-year-old man was killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana on Saturday night.
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
U.S. News // 1 day ago
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- American Airlines canceled 917 flights Sunday, which is 33% of its operations, and nearly 1,800 over three days, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware.
Subtropical Storm Wanda becomes last named storm on list
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Subtropical Storm Wanda becomes last named storm on list
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- What's left of a nor'easter that pounded the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week, has organized into what is now Subtropical Storm Wanda, taking the final name on the list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
Court docs: University of Florida attempting to block professors from testifying in voting rights lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Court docs: University of Florida attempting to block professors from testifying in voting rights lawsuit
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The University of Florida instructed three political science professors to not assist civil rights groups challenging the state's restrictive new voting law, court filings show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement